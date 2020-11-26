Log in
01:07aHITECH & DEVELOPMENT WIRELESS SWEDEN : H & D Wireless joins Omlox, the open location standard for Industry 4.0
PU
Hitech & Development Wireless Sweden : H & D Wireless joins Omlox, the open location standard for Industry 4.0

11/26/2020 | 01:07am EST
GEPS® (Griffin Enterprise Positioning Services) is an original H&D Wireless IoT cloud platform, providing real time location services with analytics (RTLS and AI) allowing manufacturing companies to digitize, visualize and optimize business processes in real-time. Several GEPS pilot installations have successfully been running since 2018 at major Swedish automotive and Industry manufacturers. With Omlox gaining increasing traction by major European industrials as the framework for common API and standards for location technology in Smart Factories, H&D Wireless is looking forward to collaborating with the entire ecosystem and stakeholders. Interoperable deployment of indoor and outdoor location technologies will allow increased choice, further cost savings and maximize efficiency for industry customers.

On the path to Industry 4.0, Omlox is an open and interoperable standard that is revolutionizing use of real-time location services for smart factories. The result is an interoperable ecosystem of providers and solutions that finally makes industrial locating more widely available. With Omlox, products from different manufacturers can be networked together in a core zone and various locating technologies (ex. UWB, Wi-Fi, GPS, 5G, RFID, and BLE) can be easily inter-connected, all for the first time.

Disclaimer

Hitech & Development Wireless Sweden Holding AB (publ) published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 06:06:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
