Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. NORWEGIAN OVER THE COUNTER MARKET
  5. HitecVision AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HITV   NO0010272503

HITECVISION AS

(HITV)
  Report
End-of-day quote NORWEGIAN OVER THE COUNTER MARKET  -  05-22
186.00 NOK   -2.11%
05/20HITECVISION : Acquisition of Fortum Oslo Varme completed
PU
05/11Factbox-Potential bidders in Norway's first offshore wind tender
RE
05/10Equinor sells stakes in two Norway fields to Sval Energi
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HitecVision : Havfram and Saipem to evaluate a potential cooperation in the offshore wind business.

05/30/2022 | 02:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Havfram and Saipem to evaluate a potential cooperation in the offshore wind business.

Saipem SpA, Havfram Holding AS and HVAS Invest Kappa AS (a holding company controlled by HitecVision) have signed a non-binding agreement to evaluate a potential collaboration in the development and construction of offshore windfarms.

The parties share the common objective to create a wider value proposition by integrating a range of construction and operational services, based on the parties' respective competences and expertise.

In this context, the cooperation between the HitecVision-controlled Havfram and Saipem would build upon Havfram's agile business model and consolidated expertise in installation of offshore facilities on one side, and Saipem's offshore wind EPCI capabilities, competences and assets on the other side.

The initiative is consistent with Saipem's 2022-25 Strategic Plan in that it aims at strengthening its value proposition for the offshore wind market identifying new and more profitable ways of execution, organizational and management models, also through the integration of the latest generation installation assets such as jackups.

The agreement also corresponds to Havfram's objective to accelerate growth in its EPCI and service-oriented offering towards offshore wind.

The parties will set up a joint team to study and develop the technical, organizational, financial and valuation aspects of the possible collaboration, targeting, if the conditions will be met, to reach a detailed definition of the business model and a final agreement by end of third quarter of 2022.

Saipem is an advanced technological and engineering platform for the design, construction and operation of safe and sustainable complex infrastructure and plants.. The company is listed on the Milan stock exchange and operates in 70 countries around the world with about 32,000 employees from 130 different nationalities.

Disclaimer

HitecVision AS published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 06:35:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HITECVISION AS
05/20HITECVISION : Acquisition of Fortum Oslo Varme completed
PU
05/11Factbox-Potential bidders in Norway's first offshore wind tender
RE
05/10Equinor sells stakes in two Norway fields to Sval Energi
RE
05/10HITECVISION : Sval Energi acquires shares in Martin Linge and the Greater Ekofisk Area
PU
05/10Equinor sells stakes in 2 Norway fields to Sval Energi
RE
04/28HITECVISION : Moreld joins forces with Arendals Fossekompani and Kongsberg to develop comb..
PU
04/21HITECVISION : Havfram wins Offshore Wind Contract
PU
04/08SVAL ENERGI : Gas production from the Duva field to double
PU
04/04SVAL ENERGI : MLK wind farm commercially handed over
PU
03/30NEO ENERGY : Completion of JX Nippon acquisition
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 300 M 31,6 M 31,6 M
Net income 2020 59,8 M 6,31 M 6,31 M
Net cash 2020 59,8 M 6,30 M 6,30 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,4x
Yield 2020 2,41%
Capitalization 3 528 M 372 M 372 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,54x
EV / Sales 2020 4,86x
Nbr of Employees 62
Free-Float 100%
Chart HITECVISION AS
Duration : Period :
HitecVision AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ole Ertvaag Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leif Johan Sevland Chairman
Pål Kristian Berger Director-Information Technology
Mariann Bærheim Chief Operating Officer
Anders Yttervik Head-Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HITECVISION AS24.00%372
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG-30.71%28 897
EQT AB (PUBL)-43.10%28 377
PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC-15.12%3 395
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC-35.46%3 305
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-7.51%2 440