Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. NORWEGIAN OVER THE COUNTER MARKET
  5. HitecVision AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HITV   NO0010272503

HITECVISION AS

(HITV)
  Report
End-of-day quote NORWEGIAN OVER THE COUNTER MARKET  -  2022-12-15
170.00 NOK   -.--%
03:20aHitecvision : New exploration licenses awarded to Vår Energi and Sval
PU
01/10Norway awards 47 oil and gas exploration permits
RE
2022Sval Energi : Development plan for the Symra field submitted
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HitecVision : New exploration licenses awarded to Vår Energi and Sval

01/11/2023 | 03:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vår Energi and Sval Energi have both been awarded new exploration licences on the Norwegian Continental Shelf in the "Awards in Predefined Areas" (APA) licensing round for 2022, adding to each company's exploration asset portfolio.

Vår Energi AS was awarded 12 new licenses on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS), five of which are operated.

"We are offered licenses that strengthen our position in important areas. The licenses support our long-term growth strategy and give us continuity in our work to develop opportunities and create value", says Vår Energi EVP Exploration & Production, Rune Oldervoll.

Sval Energi was awarded four licenses. Three of the licenses are in the North Sea and one is in the Norwegian Sea. All licenses are with solid partnerships and in attractive areas near existing infrastructure.

"This is a great outcome for us. New and attractive exploration acreage in areas where we own existing infrastructure is an important part of our growth ambition. I am particularly proud that we are awarded two new licences where we included firm exploration wells in the applications. Hopefully, this will lead to new discoveries that can be efficiently developed", says Jørgen Moe, Senior Vice President Exploration in Sval Energi.

The annual APA licensing rounds mainly comprise mature parts of the NCS, with known geology and close to existing infrastructure, as opposed to more infrequent rounds where previously unexplored areas are offered. The licenses are awarded by the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy, and in this year's APA round a total of 47 licenses were awarded to 25 different oil companies, ranging from the large international companies to smaller domestic exploration companies. 12 companies were awarded operatorships.

Attachments

Disclaimer

HitecVision AS published this content on 10 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2023 08:19:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about HITECVISION AS
03:20aHitecvision : New exploration licenses awarded to Vår Energi and Sval
PU
01/10Norway awards 47 oil and gas exploration permits
RE
2022Sval Energi : Development plan for the Symra field submitted
PU
2022Sval Energi : Dvalin North gas field scheduled for development
PU
2022Norwegian battery startup appoints oil industry veteran as CEO
RE
2022Hitecvision : Sval and license partners submit plan for Maria phase two
PU
2022Havfram : Sale of wind business
PU
2022Cadre : Aims to grow large – in small-scale hydro
PU
2022Aneo announced that it has received funding from HitecVision AS
CI
2022Hitecvision : Vårgrønn acquires stake in world's largest offshore wind farm
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 409 M 40,9 M 40,9 M
Net income 2021 154 M 15,4 M 15,4 M
Net Debt 2021 53,0 M 5,31 M 5,31 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,5x
Yield 2021 1,67%
Capitalization 3 224 M 323 M 323 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,86x
EV / Sales 2021 7,09x
Nbr of Employees 69
Free-Float 100%
Chart HITECVISION AS
Duration : Period :
HitecVision AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ole Ertvaag Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nils Petter Ueland Chief Financial Officer
Leif Johan Sevland Chairman
Pål Kristian Berger Director-Information Technology
Mariann Bærheim Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HITECVISION AS0.00%323
EQT AB (PUBL)10.06%27 786
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG6.22%24 652
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.1.29%2 278
PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC-4.26%2 269
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC9.02%2 105