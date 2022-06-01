Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. NORWEGIAN OVER THE COUNTER MARKET
  5. HitecVision AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HITV   NO0010272503

HITECVISION AS

(HITV)
  Report
End-of-day quote NORWEGIAN OVER THE COUNTER MARKET  -  05-30
190.00 NOK   +2.15%
05:24aHITECVISION : Sval Energi completes Spirit Energy acquisition
PU
05/30HITECVISION : Havfram and Saipem to evaluate a potential cooperation in the offshore wind business.
PU
05/20HITECVISION : Acquisition of Fortum Oslo Varme completed
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HitecVision : Sval Energi completes Spirit Energy acquisition

06/01/2022 | 05:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Sval Energi completes Spirit Energy acquisition

Sval Energi AS strengthens its position on the Norwegian Continental Shelf with the completion of the Spirit Energy Norway acquisition.

  • The USD 1,026 million Spirit Energy Norway acquisition closed May 31st, with January 1st 2021 as the commercial effective date.
  • The acquisition includes 45 licences (6 operated), including 7 producing fields (2 operated) and several development and exploration opportunities.

CEO Nikolai Lyngø said: "We are glad to have completed the acquisition of Spirit Energy Norway. Today, we celebrate uniting our two teams and strengthening our capabilities. Thanks to an efficient integration process, we have also finalised the integration of the entire organisation, including a new Sval leadership team. We now look forward to continuing our growth journey and manifesting our position on the Norwegian Continental Shelf."

With the Spirit Energy Norway acquisition and the recent agreement with Equinor to acquire stakes in Martin Linge and the Greater Ekofisk Area, Sval will be on course to reach 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023. As of today, Sval Energi's portfolio will consist of 9 producing assets, 2 operatorships, as well as 7 development projects and 2 discoveries.

Disclaimer

HitecVision AS published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 09:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HITECVISION AS
05:24aHITECVISION : Sval Energi completes Spirit Energy acquisition
PU
05/30HITECVISION : Havfram and Saipem to evaluate a potential cooperation in the offshore wind ..
PU
05/20HITECVISION : Acquisition of Fortum Oslo Varme completed
PU
05/11Factbox-Potential bidders in Norway's first offshore wind tender
RE
05/10Equinor sells stakes in two Norway fields to Sval Energi
RE
05/10HITECVISION : Sval Energi acquires shares in Martin Linge and the Greater Ekofisk Area
PU
05/10Equinor sells stakes in 2 Norway fields to Sval Energi
RE
04/28HITECVISION : Moreld joins forces with Arendals Fossekompani and Kongsberg to develop comb..
PU
04/21HITECVISION : Havfram wins Offshore Wind Contract
PU
04/08SVAL ENERGI : Gas production from the Duva field to double
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 300 M 32,0 M 32,0 M
Net income 2020 59,8 M 6,38 M 6,38 M
Net cash 2020 59,8 M 6,37 M 6,37 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,4x
Yield 2020 2,41%
Capitalization 3 604 M 384 M 384 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,54x
EV / Sales 2020 4,86x
Nbr of Employees 62
Free-Float 100%
Chart HITECVISION AS
Duration : Period :
HitecVision AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ole Ertvaag Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leif Johan Sevland Chairman
Pål Kristian Berger Director-Information Technology
Mariann Bærheim Chief Operating Officer
Anders Yttervik Head-Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HITECVISION AS26.67%384
EQT AB (PUBL)-41.95%29 145
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG-31.93%28 333
PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC-16.03%3 353
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC-34.65%3 342
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-8.42%2 416