  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. NORWEGIAN OVER THE COUNTER MARKET
  5. HitecVision AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HITV   NO0010272503

HITECVISION AS

(HITV)
  Report
End-of-day quote NORWEGIAN OVER THE COUNTER MARKET  -  2022-09-26
155.00 NOK   +3.33%
09/21Hitecvision : Vårgrønn announces offshore wind partnership to support oil and gas decarbonisation in Scotland
PU
09/14HitecVision AS Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/07Certain Shares of Vår Energi AS are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 7-SEP-2022.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HitecVision : Sval Energi completes USD 1.3 billion deals

10/03/2022 | 04:14am EDT
Sval Energi completes USD 1.3 billion deals

Sval Energi AS strengthens its position on the Norwegian Continental Shelf by closing the previously announced Martin Linge and Greater Ekofisk Area transactions with Equinor and the acquisition of Suncor Energy Norge AS.

  • The acquisitions from Equinor of holdings in the Martin Linge Unit and the Greater Ekofisk Area closed 30 September, with an effective date of 1 January 2022.
  • The acquisition of Suncor Energy Norge AS closed 30 September, with an effective date of 1 March 2022.
  • The transactions add around 34,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day to Sval's production.

CEO Nikolai Lyngø of Sval Energi said: "We are satisfied to have completed these transactions. We are adding significant value to our team and portfolio. Together with our new colleagues and partners, we now look forward to creating additional value from our assets on the Norwegian Continental Shelf."

The transactions with Equinor include a 19 percent share in the Martin Linge Unit and Equinor's full participating interest in the Greater Ekofisk Area.1

The acquisition of Suncor Energy Norge AS brings 30 percent additional ownership in the Sval operated Oda field, 17.5 percent ownership in the Fenja field, and 8 additional licenses. 16 employees from Suncor have also joined the Sval team.

About Sval Energi

Sval Energi is a privately owned Norwegian energy company. Backed by the leading energy investor HitecVision, Sval Energi is building a strong portfolio combining oil and gas resources with decarbonisation value chains. Sval Energi aims to be a major Norwegian player in the Norwegian energy sector.

Fast facts:

  • 170 employees
  • Head office in Stavanger, branch office in Oslo
  • Daily production of 80,000 boe
  • 16 producing fields
  • Operator of producing fields Oda and Vale

1 The agreement includes 7.6% of Ekofisk area licenses PL018, PL018B and PL275 (including the Ekofisk, Eldfisk and Embla fields), 6.6% in the Tor Unit, and an 18.5% shareholding in Norpipe Oil AS.

Disclaimer

HitecVision AS published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 08:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
