  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Norwegian OTC
  HitecVision AS
  News
  Summary
    HITV   NO0010272503

HITECVISION AS

(HITV)
  Report
End-of-day quote Norwegian OTC  -  2023-03-12
235.00 NOK   +17.50%
04:58aHitecvision : Vårgrønn and Flotation Energy awarded exclusivity to develop up to 1.9 GW of floating offshore wind in Scotland
PU
02/27Sval Energi : Applies for CO2 storage license in the North Sea
PU
02/11Certain Shares of Vår Energi AS are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 11-FEB-2023.
CI
HitecVision : Vårgrønn and Flotation Energy awarded exclusivity to develop up to 1.9 GW of floating offshore wind in Scotland

03/27/2023 | 04:58am EDT
Leading developers and owners of offshore wind projects Vårgrønn, a joint venture between Plenitude (Eni) and HitecVision, and Flotation Energy have been awarded exclusivity by Crown Estate Scotland for areas to develop a total of up to 1.9 GW of floating offshore wind capacity across two projects, Green Volt and Cenos.

The awards are made under Crown Estate Scotland's Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) leasing round for offshore wind projects that provide low-carbon electricity to oil and gas platforms.

The successful bid means that the Green Volt and Cenos windfarms could begin generating first power from 2027 and 2028 respectively, making them the most advanced projects for electrification and decarbonisation of oil and gas platforms with floating offshore wind in Europe.

The power and grid-connection supplied through Green Volt and Cenos windfarms will provide renewable energy to oil and gas platforms in the surrounding areas, replacing power currently generated by gas turbines. Simultaneously, up to 7 TWh of energy from the projects will be supplied to the UK grid annually, providing consumers with renewable electricity. Overall, the projects are estimated to cut emissions by 3 million tonnes of carbon each year while supporting the commercialisation of floating offshore wind technology.

By securing area exclusivity in the INTOG round, the Green Volt and Cenos projects are positioned to spark a local supply chain for floating offshore wind to develop in Scotland, also providing significant contributions to Scotland's 2045 Net Zero target, and The North Sea Transition Deal's goal to halve offshore emissions by 2030.

Vårgrønn and Flotation Energy are delighted that the Crown Estate have recognised the quality of their applications for both Green Volt and Cenos and they now have the opportunity to enter into Exclusivity Agreements for these highly ambitious projects and continue the dialogue with the stakeholders necessary to bring these projects to fruition.

Attachments

Disclaimer

HitecVision AS published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 08:57:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 409 M 38,9 M 38,9 M
Net income 2021 154 M 14,6 M 14,6 M
Net Debt 2021 53,0 M 5,04 M 5,04 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,5x
Yield 2021 1,67%
Capitalization 3 793 M 361 M 361 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,86x
EV / Sales 2021 7,09x
Nbr of Employees 69
Free-Float 100%
Chart HITECVISION AS
Duration : Period :
HitecVision AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ole Ertvaag Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nils Petter Ueland Chief Financial Officer
Leif Johan Sevland Chairman
Pål Kristian Berger Director-Information Technology
Mariann Bærheim Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HITECVISION AS38.24%361
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG0.37%23 145
EQT AB (PUBL)-10.24%22 522
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-1.22%2 222
PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC-10.89%2 090
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC8.39%2 067
