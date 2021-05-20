Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. NORWEGIAN OVER THE COUNTER MARKET
  5. HitecVision AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HITV   NO0010272503

HITECVISION AS

(HITV)
End-of-day quote NORWEGIAN OVER THE COUNTER MARKET - 05/07
125 NOK   +25.00%
HitecVision : Gas discovery for Sval Energi

05/20/2021 | 03:40am EDT
Gas discovery for Sval Energi

Sval Energi has today announced the company's first exploration discovery, a gas discovery in PL211, 10 km from the Dvalin field. The discovery is now being evaluated as a possible tie-back to existing infrastructure in the area.

'This is a major milestone for Sval Energi when we announce our first discovery, with most likely over 100 million barrels discovered near existing infrastructure', says Nikolai Lyngø, CEO of Sval.

Exploration well 6507/4-2S was drilled by Operator Wintershall Dea in license PL 211, where Sval Energi and Petoro are the other partners. Sval Energi holds 10% of the license.

The primary prospect, Dvalin North in the Middle Jurassic Garn Formation, found a gas column of 85 meters. The discovery is estimated to be between 35 and 70 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalents. This discovery confirms the presence of Dvalin North in immediate vicinity to the main Dvalin field. No as/water contact was encountered.

Hydrocarbons were also discovered in the secondary Cretaceous targets in the Lysing and Lange Formations. Volumes in the Lysing are estimated to be between 19 and 31 million barrels of oil equivalents, with an additional 19 to 57 million barrels of oil equivalents in the Lange.

The partnership is now evaluating the discovery as a tie-back to the infrastructure in the area.

Sval Energi entered the license through its recent acquisition of Edison Norge, and this discovery further affirms the value of this acquisition.

'It is a pleasure to see how this discovery adds value to our recently completed acquisition of Edison Norge', says Nikolai Lyngø.

Disclaimer

HitecVision AS published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 07:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 389 M 47,0 M 47,0 M
Net income 2019 140 M 16,9 M 16,9 M
Net cash 2019 132 M 15,9 M 15,9 M
P/E ratio 2019 10,8x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 2 371 M 286 M 286 M
EV / Sales 2018 3,50x
EV / Sales 2019 3,56x
Nbr of Employees 67
Free-Float 100%
Chart HITECVISION AS
Duration : Period :
HitecVision AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ole Ertvaag Chief Executive Officer & Director
Liv Marit Lundby Chief Financial Officer
Leif Johan Sevland Chairman
Mariann Bærheim Chief Operating Officer
Erica Granberg Director-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HITECVISION AS56.25%286
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG21.83%37 066
EQT AB (PUBL)26.47%31 519
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA52.53%930
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG8.79%779
ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST11.25%624