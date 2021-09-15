Log in
    HITV   NO0010272503

HITECVISION AS

(HITV)
  Report
End-of-day quote NORWEGIAN OVER THE COUNTER MARKET - 08/30
130 NOK   0.00%
04:32aVÅR ENERGI : New step towards zero emissions
PU
09/10HITECVISION : Havfram in new ocean wind consortium
PU
09/09HITECVISION : Vår Energi enters cooperation agreement for production of carbon neutral ammonia
PU
Vår Energi: New step towards zero emissions

09/15/2021 | 04:32am EDT
Vår Energi: New step towards zero emissions

Vår Energi joins research project aimed at optimizing the CO2 value chain. The target is cutting costs by 70 percent for new carbon storage facilities.

The LINNCS project (Linking Carbon Capture and Storage) will concentrate on solutions for transport and large-scale permanent storage of carbon after it is captured. Vår Energi R&D Manager Gjertrud Halset explains: 'The target is to enable the industry to delivery carbon capture at large scale. This will simultaneously enable new, profitable business activities for both supply industry and operators.'

The project is run by Aker Solutions together with a consortium that includes a mix of research institutions and industry players. A strong team, according to Gjertrud: 'We have the needs and the research community the framework and tools for innovation and development. By looking at various components and technologies throughout the value chain, the project will link research communities and the industry closer together. This is an excellent example of how collaboration across, disciplines, sectors and industries can boost the innovation and technological development needed for tomorrow.'

The Research Council of Norway has granted around NOK 100 million to support the funding of the development over the next three years. Vår Energi and the other consortium partners will contribute with funding of a similar amount.

'The project will be an important part of Vår Energi R&D portfolio of decarbonization projects, contributing to the green transition of the industry and to meet our targets of reducing the greenhouse gas emissions,' Gjertrud says.

The objective is to have solutions ready for the first demonstration projects by end of 2024, and for full scale commercial projects by 2027.

Vår Energi and Sustainability

Disclaimer

HitecVision AS published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 08:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
04:32aVÅR ENERGI : New step towards zero emissions
PU
09/10HITECVISION : Havfram in new ocean wind consortium
PU
09/09HITECVISION : Vår Energi enters cooperation agreement for production of carbon n..
PU
08/23SVAL ENERGI : Duva field starts production
PU
08/12VÅRGRØNN : Macquarie's GIG to join offshore wind consortium
PU
07/13SVAL ENERGI : Closing in on major greenhouse gas reduction initiative
PU
06/21VÅR ENERGI : Significant discovery in the North Sea
PU
06/21Eni Makes New Oil-and-Gas Discovery Offshore Norway Through Var Energi
DJ
06/14VÅR ENERGI : New oil discovery
PU
06/10HITECVISION : New contract for Havfram
PU
Financials
Sales 2019 389 M 45,2 M 45,2 M
Net income 2019 140 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
Net cash 2019 132 M 15,3 M 15,3 M
P/E ratio 2019 10,8x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 2 466 M 286 M 286 M
EV / Sales 2018 3,50x
EV / Sales 2019 3,56x
Nbr of Employees 67
Free-Float 100%
Chart HITECVISION AS
Duration : Period :
HitecVision AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ole Ertvaag Chief Executive Officer & Director
Liv Marit Lundby Chief Financial Officer
Leif Johan Sevland Chairman
Pål Kristian Berger Director-Information Technology
Mariann Bærheim Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HITECVISION AS62.50%286
EQT AB (PUBL)88.78%45 647
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG53.03%45 559
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA48.74%878
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG21.31%840
ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST19.19%639