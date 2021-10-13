Log in
    HITV   NO0010272503

HITECVISION AS

(HITV)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NORWEGIAN OVER THE COUNTER MARKET - 10/12
150 NOK   +3.45%
06:22aVÅR ENERGI : Oil & Gas discovery in the Barents Sea
PU
09/15VÅR ENERGI : New step towards zero emissions
PU
09/10HITECVISION : Havfram in new ocean wind consortium
PU
Vår Energi: Oil & Gas discovery in the Barents Sea

10/13/2021 | 06:22am EDT
Vår Energi confirms discovery of oil and gas in the Rødhette exploration well in the Goliat area in the Southern Barents Sea. The exploration well proved successful with the latest preliminary estimates showing volumes between 9-12 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalents.

The discovery is significant for the area says Torger Rød, Vår Energi CEO:

"With the Rødhette result, Vår Energi celebrates a sixth exploration discovery this year, as the exploration team continue a successful 2021 campaign. The licensees will now assess the discovery, as well as maturing other targets in the license and the surrounding area in order to add resources for a future tie-back to Goliat."

The exploration well is located approximately 30 kilometers north of the Goliat field and 5 kilometers south of the Tornerose discovery. Preliminary estimates of the size of the discovery are between 22-31 million mboe of hydrocarbon in place. Following extensive data acquisition and sampling, the well is now permanently plugged and abandoned.

Vår Energi AS (operator) holds a 50% stake of the license, with Longboat Energy (20%), Concedo (20%) & Equinor (10%) making up the rest of the JV.

Vår Energi is the largest independent operator on the Norwegian continental shelf with ownership in more than 136 licenses and oil and gas production from 35 fields. Vår Energi is owned by Eni (69,85%) and HitecVision (30,15%).

Disclaimer

HitecVision AS published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 10:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
