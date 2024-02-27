Hithink RoyalFlush Information Network Co., Ltd. proposed final cash dividend of CNY 22.00000000 per 10 shares for the 2023.
Hithink RoyalFlush Information Network Co., Ltd.
300033
CNE100000JG3
Financial Technology (Fintech)
|135.4 CNY
|+4.12%
|+5.16%
|-13.65%
|Hithink Royalflush Information Network Co., Ltd. Proposes Final Cash Dividend for the 2023
|Jefferies Adjusts Hithin RoyalFlush’s Price Target to 163 Yuan From 174 Yuan, Keeps at Buy
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-13.65%
|9.72B
|+6.89%
|186B
|+25.48%
|49B
|+27.12%
|13.6B
|-20.63%
|11.46B
|-2.86%
|7.07B
|+42.89%
|5.93B
|-4.02%
|5.26B
|-5.88%
|4.7B
|-21.86%
|3.63B
