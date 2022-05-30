Hitron Technologies : To announce the major resolutions of Hitron 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
05/30/2022 | 09:59am EDT
Provided by: HITRON TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Date of announcement
2022/05/30
To announce the major resolutions of Hitron 2022 Annual
General Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events
2022/05/30
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/30
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:Accepted the proposal for the distribution of 2021 profits.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Approved the amendment to Articles of Incorporation.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Accepted 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)Accepted the cash offering use change of 2018 private placement
equities.
(2)Approved the amendment to Handling Procedures for Acquisition
or Disposal of Assets.
(3)Approved to lift non-competition restrictions on current directors
and their representatives.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Hitron Technologies Inc. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 13:58:03 UTC.