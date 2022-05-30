Hitron Technologies : To announce the major resolutions of Hitron 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/30 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:Accepted the proposal for the distribution of 2021 profits. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Approved the amendment to Articles of Incorporation. 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Accepted 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:None 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (1)Accepted the cash offering use change of 2018 private placement equities. (2)Approved the amendment to Handling Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets. (3)Approved to lift non-competition restrictions on current directors and their representatives. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None