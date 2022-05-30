Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Hitron Technologies Inc.
  News
  Summary
09:59aHITRON TECHNOLOGIES : To announce the major resolutions of Hitron 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05/20HITRON TECHNOLOGIES : To Announce the 2022 Ex-dividend record date for cash dividend and cash distribution from capital surplus
PU
05/20HITRON TECHNOLOGIES INC. ANNOUNCES THE 2022 CASH DIVIDEND AND CASH DISTRIBUTION, PAYMENT DATE OF CASH DIVIDEND : 2022/07/01
CI
Hitron Technologies : To announce the major resolutions of Hitron 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

05/30/2022 | 09:59am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: HITRON TECHNOLOGIES INC.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/05/30 Time of announcement 15:58:01
Subject 
 To announce the major resolutions of Hitron 2022 Annual
General Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events 2022/05/30 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/30
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:Accepted the proposal for the distribution of 2021 profits.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
 Approved the amendment to Articles of Incorporation.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
 Accepted 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
 (1)Accepted the cash offering use change of 2018 private placement
    equities.
 (2)Approved the amendment to Handling Procedures for Acquisition
    or Disposal of Assets.
 (3)Approved to lift non-competition restrictions on current directors
    and their representatives.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Hitron Technologies Inc. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 13:58:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
