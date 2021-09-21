Log in
    HIVE   CA43366H1001

HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(HIVE)
HIVE Blockchain Announces Webcast Details for Q4 F2021 Results on Friday September 24, 2021

09/21/2021 | 03:25pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2021) - HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) (NASDAQ: HIVE) (FSE: HBF) (the "Company" or "HIVE") announces that management will host a webcast on Friday, September 24, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results for the year ended March 31, 2021.

Financial data for the year will be released prior to the webcast. We urge investors to sign up today and participate in the Webcast.

Frank Holmes, Executive Chairman, and Darcy Daubaras, Chief Financial Officer, will present on the webcast.

IMPORTANT - Click here to register for the annual results webcast.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. went public in 2017 as the first cryptocurrency mining company with a green energy and ESG strategy.

HIVE is a growth-oriented technology stock in the emergent blockchain industry. As a company whose shares trade on a major stock exchange, we are building a bridge between the digital currency and blockchain sector and traditional capital markets. HIVE owns state-of-the-art, green energy-powered data centre facilities in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland, where we source only green energy to mine on the cloud and HODL both Ethereum and Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2021, HIVE has held in secure storage the majority of its ETH and BTC coin mining rewards. Our shares provide investors with exposure to the operating margins of digital currency mining, as well as a portfolio of cryptocurrencies such as ETH and BTC. Because HIVE also owns hard assets such as data centers and advanced multi-use servers, we believe our shares offer investors an attractive way to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency space. HIVE traded over 2 billion shares in 2020.

We encourage you to visit HIVE's YouTube channel here to learn more about HIVE.

For more information and to register to HIVE's mailing list, please visit www.HIVEblockchain.com. Follow @HIVEblockchain on Twitter and subscribe to HIVE's YouTube channel.

On Behalf of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.
"Frank Holmes"
Executive Chairman

For further information please contact:
Frank Holmes
Tel: (604) 664-1078

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/97195.


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 56,2 M - -
Net income 2021 44,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 998 M 998 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 17,8x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,65x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,1%
Managers and Directors
Frank Edward Holmes Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Aydin Kilic President & Chief Operations Officer
Darcy Glenn Daubaras Chief Financial Officer
Tobias Ebel Independent Director
David Perrill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.39.33%999
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.224.62%3 377
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC.62.04%2 641
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC407.88%872