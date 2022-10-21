Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HIVE   CA43366H7040

HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(HIVE)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:07 2022-10-21 pm EDT
4.240 CAD   +1.19%
10/12HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Reports Production Results for the Month of September 2022
CI
10/12HIVE Blockchain Provides a Corporate Update Post Ethereum Merge, September 2022 Production Update
NE
10/11Hive Blockchain Technologies : Provides a Corporate Update Post Ethereum Merge, September 2022 Production Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HIVE Blockchain Technologies : Notice of Meeting and Record Date - Form 6-K

10/21/2022 | 03:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Security Holders for the subject Issuer:

Meeting Type :

Annual General Meeting

Record Date for Notice of Meeting :

November 10, 2022

Record Date for Voting (if applicable) :

November 10, 2022

Beneficial Ownership Determination Date :

November 10, 2022

Meeting Date :

December 20, 2022

Meeting Location (if available) :

Vancouver, BC

Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO:

No

Issuer paying for delivery to OBO:

Yes

Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:

NAA for Beneficial Holders

No

NAA for Registered Holders

No

Voting Security Details:

Description

CUSIP Number

ISIN

COMMON SHARES

43366H704

CA43366H7040

Sincerely,

Computershare

Agent for HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD

Disclaimer

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 19:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
10/12HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Reports Production Results for the Month of September..
CI
10/12HIVE Blockchain Provides a Corporate Update Post Ethereum Merge, September 2022 Product..
NE
10/11Hive Blockchain Technologies : Provides a Corporate Update Post Ethereum Merge, September ..
PU
10/07Crypto Miner Shares Sink as Bitcoin Falls Below $20K
DJ
09/07HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Appoints Mr. Gabriel Ibghy as General Counsel
CI
09/06HIVE Blockchain Down Over 5% as Provides August Production Update; Details US$100 Milli..
MT
09/06HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Reports Production Results for the Month of August 20..
CI
09/06HIVE Blockchain Provides August Production Update; Establishes US$100 Million At-The-Ma..
MT
09/06HIVE Blockchain Technologies Established $100 Million At-the-Market Equity Offering Pro..
MT
09/06HIVE Blockchain Provides August 2022 Production Update, Record Monthly BTC Production a..
NE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 150 M - -
Net income 2023 -134 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,02x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 252 M 252 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,68x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,19
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Edward Holmes Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Aydin Kilic President & Chief Operations Officer
Darcy Glenn Daubaras Chief Financial Officer
David Perrill Independent Director
Marcus A. New Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-74.68%252
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.-66.77%1 276
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC.-75.01%933
APPLIED BLOCKCHAIN, INC.-91.85%190
CLEANSPARK, INC.-69.64%136
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC-87.63%65