HIVE Blockchain Technologies : Notice of Meeting and Record Date - Form 6-K

We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Security Holders for the subject Issuer:
|
Meeting Type :
|
|
Annual General Meeting
|
Record Date for Notice of Meeting :
|
|
November 10, 2022
|
|
Record Date for Voting (if applicable) :
|
|
November 10, 2022
|
|
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date :
|
|
November 10, 2022
|
|
Meeting Date :
|
|
December 20, 2022
|
|
Meeting Location (if available) :
|
|
Vancouver, BC
|
|
Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO:
|
No
|
|
Issuer paying for delivery to OBO:
|
|
Yes
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:
|
|
|
|
NAA for Beneficial Holders
|
|
No
|
|
NAA for Registered Holders
|
|
No
|
|
|
|
|
|
Voting Security Details:
|
|
|
|
Description
|
CUSIP Number
|
ISIN
|
COMMON SHARES
|
43366H704
|
|
CA43366H7040
Sincerely,
Computershare
Agent for HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD
Disclaimer
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 19:19:07 UTC.