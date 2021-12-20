Log in
    HIVE   CA43366H1001

HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(HIVE)
HIVE Blockchain to Provide Corporate Update and Results from the 2021 Annual General Meeting

12/20/2021 | 02:30pm EST
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2021) - HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) (NASDAQ: HIVE) (FSE: HBF) (the "Company" or "HIVE") announces that management will host a webcast on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time to provide a corporate update and announce results from its 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

Among the discussion topics will be an update on HIVE's upgrades to its facilities in Iceland and Sweden. We urge investors to sign up today and participate in the webcast.

Frank Holmes, Interim Executive Chairman; Darcy Daubaras, Chief Financial Officer; Aydin Kilic, President and COO; and Adam Sharp, editor of the HIVE Newsletter, will present.

IMPORTANT - Click here to register for the Meeting webcast.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is a growth oriented, TSX.V-listed company building a bridge from the blockchain sector to traditional capital markets. HIVE owns state-of-the-art green energy-powered data centre facilities in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland which produce newly minted digital currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum continuously on the cloud. Our deployments provide shareholders with exposure to the operating margins of digital currency mining as well as a portfolio of crypto-coins.

For more information and to register to HIVE's mailing list, please visit www.HIVEblockchain.com. Follow @HIVEblockchain on Twitter and subscribe to HIVE's YouTube channel.

On Behalf of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

"Frank Holmes"

Interim Executive Chairman

For further information please contact:

Frank Holmes
Tel: (604) 664-1078

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108135


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 66,7 M - -
Net income 2021 42,5 M - -
Net cash 2021 10,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 40,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 004 M 1 010 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,51x
EV / Sales 2021 21,3x
Nbr of Employees 19
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 3,33 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Edward Holmes Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Aydin Kilic President & Chief Operations Officer
Darcy Glenn Daubaras Chief Financial Officer
Tobias Ebel Independent Director
David Perrill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.39.33%1 010
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.224.28%3 475
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC.36.79%2 709
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC160.61%534
BANXA HOLDINGS INC.1,834.69%112