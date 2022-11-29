Advanced search
    HIVE   CA43366H7040

HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(HIVE)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:59 2022-11-29 pm EST
2.760 CAD   +1.85%
Stonegate Capital Partners Initiates Coverage on HIVE Blockchain Technologies LTD. (HIVE)
NE
11/15Transcript : HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 15, 2022
CI
11/15HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Reports Impairment Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Stonegate Capital Partners Initiates Coverage on HIVE Blockchain Technologies LTD. (HIVE)

11/29/2022 | 05:25pm EST
Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2022) - HIVE Blockchain Technologies LTD. (NASDAQ: HIVE): Stonegate Capital Partners initiates coverage on HIVE Blockchain Technologies LTD (NASDAQ: HIVE). The full report can be accessed by clicking on the following link: https://stonegateinc.com/reports/HIVE_Initiation.pdf

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • High Operating Efficiency
  • ESG Oriented
  • Improving Mining Capacity

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/146143_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Stonegate Capital Partners
Stonegate Capital Partners is a Dallas-based corporate advisory firm dedicated to serving the specialized needs of small-cap public companies. Since our inception, our mission has been to find innovative, undervalued public companies for our network of leading institutional investors who seek high-quality investment opportunities.

Contacts:

Stonegate Capital Partners
(214) 987-4121
info@stonegateinc.com

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/146143


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 97,1 M - -
Net income 2023 -93,3 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,83x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 167 M 165 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,72x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 92,1%
Managers and Directors
Frank Edward Holmes Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Aydin Kilic President & Chief Operations Officer
Darcy Glenn Daubaras Chief Financial Officer
David Perrill Independent Director
Marcus A. New Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-82.60%167
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC.-80.97%711
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.-81.80%699
APPLIED DIGITAL CORPORATION-92.04%186
CLEANSPARK, INC.-78.05%135
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC-93.35%37