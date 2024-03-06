This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's amended and restated prospectus supplement dated August 17, 2023, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated May 1, 2023.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2024) - HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) (NASDAQ: HIVE) (FSE: YO0) (the "Company" or "HIVE") a pioneer in green energy-powered blockchain infrastructure, proudly announces its unaudited production figures for February 2024. The Company has increased its Bitcoin holdings by 10% and its HODL position at month end was 2,131 Bitcoin on its balance sheet. The Company has maintained over 4.06 Exahash ("EH/s") of Bitcoin mining capacity on average for February 2024.

February 2024 Highlights:

Production: HIVE successfully mined 200 Bitcoin in February 2024, utilizing its state-of-the-art ASIC and GPU mining operations. This achievement represents an impressive average of 60.5 Bitcoin per Exahash, with a consistent average hashrate of 4.06 EH/s throughout the month.

Daily Production: The Company averaged a production of 6.9 BTC per day, underscoring its operational efficiency and robust mining capabilities.

Mining Capacity Increase: HIVE concluded February with a 4.2 EH/s ASIC mining capacity, reflecting a notable 9% increase month over month. The Company's HODL position at the end of February 2024 was 2,131 BTC, which was a 10% increase from the prior month.

Strategic HODL Increase:

As of March 4, 2024, HIVE's HODL position increased further to 2,159 Bitcoin, up from 2,131 BTC at the end of February 2024.

This continuing increase aligns with the Company's strategy to strive to HODL, anticipating heightened demand for Bitcoin due to the adoption of Bitcoin as an alternative asset class as witnessed with stunning fund flows into the recent launching of Bitcoin ETF's. We believe as we approach the Halving event in April, the short-term volatility will remain high, and investors must be aware that HIVE like our peers are usually correlated with Bitcoin but with a greater amplitude in price volatility.

Executive Insights:

Frank Holmes, Executive Chairman, emphasized HIVE's strategic foresight, stating, "Our HODL strategy is to have a healthy balance sheet similar to what we had for the last Halving event in 2020."

Technological Advancements:

Aydin Kilic, President & CEO, highlighted the Company's technological stability with the integration of Bitmain S21 Antminers into its mining fleet. "These advanced machines not only bolster our mining efficiency but also provide sustainable stability by significantly reducing the cost of Bitcoin production," Kilic noted.

Operational Excellence and Future Outlook:

HIVE remains at the forefront of the blockchain technology sector, continuously enhancing its mining efficiency and expanding its green energy-powered data center facilities across Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. With a keen focus on financial stability, growth and innovation, HIVE is well-positioned to navigate the volatile crypto market dynamics while securing balanced growth and value for its stakeholders.

About HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. went public in 2017 as the first cryptocurrency mining company listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange with a sustainable green energy focus.

HIVE is a growth-oriented technology stock in the emergent blockchain industry. As a company whose shares trade on a major stock exchange, we are building a bridge between the digital currency and blockchain sector and traditional capital markets. HIVE owns state-of-the-art, green energy-powered data centre facilities in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland, where we endeavour to source green energy to mine digital assets such as Bitcoin on the cloud. Since the beginning of 2021, HIVE has held in secure storage the majority of its treasury of ETH and BTC derived from mining rewards. Our shares provide investors with exposure to the operating margins of digital currency mining, as well as a portfolio of Bitcoin. Because HIVE also owns hard assets such as data centers and advanced multi-use servers, we believe our shares offer investors an attractive way to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency space.

