Hiwin Mikrosystem : Important resolutions of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/31 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:Approved of 2021 earnings distribution 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Approved of the amendments to Articles of Incorporation 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Approved of the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:None 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (1)Approved of the amendments to Procedures for Asset Acquisition & Disposal (2)Approved of release the directors from non-competition restrictions 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None