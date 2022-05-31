Hiwin Mikrosystem : Important resolutions of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
05/31/2022 | 02:30am EDT
Provided by: HIWIN MIKROSYSTEM CORP.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/05/31
Time of announcement
14:15:01
Subject
Important resolutions of 2022 Annual General
Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events
2022/05/31
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/31
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:Approved of 2021 earnings distribution
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Approved of the amendments to Articles of Incorporation
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Approved of the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)Approved of the amendments to Procedures for Asset Acquisition & Disposal
(2)Approved of release the directors from non-competition restrictions
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
