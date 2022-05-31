Hiwin Mikrosystem : The Company's 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting approved to release the Directors from non-competition restrictions

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/05/31 2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive conduct: (1)Director:Hsiu-Yu Chuo (2)Director:HIWIN INVESTMENT & HOLDING CORP.(Representative:Eric Y.T. Chuo) (3)Director:D&J COMPANY LIMITED (Representative:Shun-Chin Lee) (4)Director:HIWIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP.(Representative:Ke-Huang Liao) 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage: A director who acts for himself or on behalf of another person that is within the scope of the company's business. 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: During the term of being a director of the Company. 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act): Approved by a majority of the shareholders present who represent two-thirds or more of the total number of its outstanding shares. 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):N/A 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's position in the enterprise:N/A 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:N/A 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None