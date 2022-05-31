Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Hiwin Mikrosystem Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4576   TW0004576004

HIWIN MIKROSYSTEM CORP.

(4576)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-29
100.50 TWD   +1.52%
02:30aHIWIN MIKROSYSTEM : The Company's 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting approved to release the Directors from non-competition restrictions
PU
02:30aHIWIN MIKROSYSTEM : Important resolutions of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05/10Hiwin Mikrosystem Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hiwin Mikrosystem : The Company's 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting approved to release the Directors from non-competition restrictions

05/31/2022 | 02:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: HIWIN MIKROSYSTEM CORP.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/05/31 Time of announcement 14:16:30
Subject 
 The Company's 2022 Annual General Shareholders'
Meeting approved to release the Directors from
non-competition restrictions
Date of events 2022/05/31 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/05/31
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
  conduct:
 (1)Director:Hsiu-Yu Chuo
 (2)Director:HIWIN INVESTMENT & HOLDING CORP.(Representative:Eric Y.T. Chuo)
 (3)Director:D&J COMPANY LIMITED (Representative:Shun-Chin Lee)
 (4)Director:HIWIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP.(Representative:Ke-Huang Liao)
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
 A director who acts for himself or on behalf of another person that
 is within the scope of the company's business.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
 During the term of being a director of the Company.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):
 Approved by a majority of the shareholders present who represent
 two-thirds or more of the total number of its outstanding shares.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):N/A
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:N/A
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:N/A
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Hiwin Mikrosystem Corporation published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 06:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HIWIN MIKROSYSTEM CORP.
02:30aHIWIN MIKROSYSTEM : The Company's 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting approved to re..
PU
02:30aHIWIN MIKROSYSTEM : Important resolutions of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05/10Hiwin Mikrosystem Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
04/29HIWIN MIKROSYSTEM : Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Annual Shareholders' M..
PU
04/26HIWIN MIKROSYSTEM : HMC will hold investor conference
PU
02/24HIWIN MIKROSYSTEM : Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Annual Shareholders' M..
PU
02/24HIWIN MIKROSYSTEM : Board of Directors resolved dividend distribution
PU
02/24HIWIN MIKROSYSTEM : Announcement of the company's 2021 consolidated financial report has b..
PU
02/24Hiwin Mikrosystem Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2..
CI
2021Hiwin Mikrosystem Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 184 M 110 M 110 M
Net income 2021 297 M 10,2 M 10,2 M
Net Debt 2021 246 M 8,50 M 8,50 M
P/E ratio 2021 45,6x
Yield 2021 0,88%
Capitalization 12 040 M 415 M 415 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,69x
EV / Sales 2021 4,33x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart HIWIN MIKROSYSTEM CORP.
Duration : Period :
Hiwin Mikrosystem Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HIWIN MIKROSYSTEM CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kuo I Ssu General Manager & Director
Mei Yan Chen Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Hsiu Yu Cho Chairman
Chi Yuan Cheng Assistant Manager-Research & Development
Chia Heng Ku Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HIWIN MIKROSYSTEM CORP.-11.06%415
HEXAGON AB-14.72%33 875
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-25.94%21 194
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-8.85%18 653
GOERTEK INC.-31.55%18 578
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-42.28%18 040