Hiwin Mikrosystem : The Company's 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting approved to release the Directors from non-competition restrictions
05/31/2022 | 02:30am EDT
Provided by: HIWIN MIKROSYSTEM CORP.
Date of announcement
2022/05/31
Time of announcement
14:16:30
Subject
The Company's 2022 Annual General Shareholders'
Meeting approved to release the Directors from
non-competition restrictions
Date of events
2022/05/31
To which item it meets
paragraph 21
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/05/31
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
conduct:
(1)Director:Hsiu-Yu Chuo
(2)Director:HIWIN INVESTMENT & HOLDING CORP.(Representative:Eric Y.T. Chuo)
(3)Director:D&J COMPANY LIMITED (Representative:Shun-Chin Lee)
(4)Director:HIWIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP.(Representative:Ke-Huang Liao)
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
A director who acts for himself or on behalf of another person that
is within the scope of the company's business.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
During the term of being a director of the Company.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):
Approved by a majority of the shareholders present who represent
two-thirds or more of the total number of its outstanding shares.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):N/A
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:N/A
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:N/A
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
