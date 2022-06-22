Hiwin Technologies : Announcement of acquisition of right-of-use asset from related party.

Statement

1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX, Lot XX, North District, Taichung City): (1)Plant No. 7, Jingke N. Rd., Nantun Dist., Taichung City (2)Part of Building B,No. 5, Keban 1st Rd., Douliu City, Yunlin County (3)Part of Building B and 1st Floor of Building C,No. 5, Keban 1st Rd., Douliu City, Yunlin County (4)Building A、Building B 1st Floor Area A、2nd Floor of Building C No. 5, Keban 1st Rd., Douliu City, Yunlin County 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2020/12/31~2022/03/08 3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping), unit price, and total transaction price: Transaction amount: (1)Lease area of 306 pings;(2) Lease area of 1,016 pings; (3)Lease area of 1,268.76 pings; (4)Lease area of 1,266.5 pings Total lease price per month:(1)NT$160,650(tax excluded) for 2021、 NT$208,080(tax excluded) for 2022;(2)NT$386,080(tax excluded); (3)NT$511,310(tax excluded)；(4)NT$510,400(tax excluded) Total right-of-use assets amount:NT$6,813,150、NT$12,869,358、 NT$12,103,083、NT$17,992,623 4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be disclosed): Transaction object:HIWIN MIKROSYSTEM CORP. Relationship with the company: other related party 5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of transfer: The reason for selecting the related party as trading party is to location meets company needs The relationship within the previous transferred owner and the Company and the transaction counterparty does not apply. The previous transfer date and transfer amount are not applicable. 6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A 7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table explaining recognition):N/A 8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms and conditions: Payment term:monthly rent payment is (1)NT$160,650(tax excluded) for 2021、 NT$208,080(tax excluded) for 2022 (2)NT$386,080(tax excluded); (3)NT$511,310(tax excluded)；(4)NT$510,400(tax excluded) Lease period:(1)From January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2023; (2)From Febreary 22, 2021 to December 31, 2023; (3)From January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2023; (4)From April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2025 Contract restrictions and other important covenants: no preferential lease or lease right when the lease expires, or other restrictions. 9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender, price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit: Transaction decision method: Negotiated based on market conditions Decision-making unit: Board of Directors 10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its appraisal price:N/A 11.Name of the professional appraiser:N/A 12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:N/A 13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price, or special price:N/A 14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:N/A 15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:N/A 16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and opinion of the CPA:N/A 17.Name of the CPA firm:Huiyi Accounting Firm 18.Name of the CPA: ZENG,JYUN-JIE 19.Practice certificate number of the CPA: Zhongzihui Zhengzi No. 430 20.Broker and broker's fee:N/A 21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal: For expanding production capacity 22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None 23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:Yes 24.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/06/22 25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the audit committee:2022/06/22 26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use asset from a related party:Yes 27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets by Public Companies:N/A 28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price, the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same regulations:N/A 29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None