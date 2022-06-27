Hiwin Technologies : Announcement of the Company's Compensation Committee's tenure has expired

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/27 2.Name of the functional committees:Compensation Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: (1)Cheng-Ho Chiang (2)Ching-Hui Chen (3)Li-Ming Tu 4.Resume of the previous position holder: (1)Cheng-Ho Chiang:Independent director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation (2)Ching-Hui Chen:Independent director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation (3)Li-Ming Tu:Independent director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation 5.Name of the new position holder: (1)Cheng-Ho Chiang (2)Jhen-Yuan Chen (3)Hui-Hsiu Li 6.Resume of the new position holder: (1)Cheng-Ho Chiang:Independent director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation (2)Jhen-Yuan Chen:Independent director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation (3)Hui-Hsiu Li:Independent director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"): Tenure expired 8.Reason for the change: The term of the Compensation Committee members shall be the same as that of the Board of Directors that appointed the members. 9.Original term (from __________ to __________): 2019/06/28~2022/06/27 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/27 11.Any other matters that need to be specified: The newly elected member will be announced upon the appointment of new members.