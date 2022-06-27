Hiwin Technologies : Announcement of the Company's newly-elected directors for 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

|
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/27
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):
juristic-person director, Independent director and Natural-person
director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
(1)Wen-Hen Chuo (2)Eric Y.T. Chuo (3)Chin-Tsai Chen
(4)Huey-Chin Tsai (5)Shun-Chin Lee (6)San Hsin Investment Co., Ltd
(7)Cheng-Ho Chiang (8)Ching-Hui Chen (9)Li-Ming Tu
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1)Wen-Hen Chuo:Chairman of Hiwin Technologies Corporation
(2)Eric Y.T. Chuo:Director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation
(3)Chin-Tsai Chen:Vice Chairman of Hiwin Technologies Corporation
(4)Huey-Chin Tsai:Director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation
(5)Shun-Chin Lee:Director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation
(6)San Hsin Investment Co., Ltd:Director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation
(7)Cheng-Ho Chiang:Independent director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation
(8)Ching-Hui Chen:Independent director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation
(9)Li-Ming Tu:Independent director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
(1)Wen-Hen Chuo (2)Eric Y.T. Chuo (3)Chin-Tsai Chen
(4)Huey-Chin Tsai (5)Shun-Chin Lee (6)San Hsin Investment Co., Ltd
(7)Hsiu-yu Chuo (8)Cheng-Ho Chiang (9)Jhen-Yuan Chen
(10)Hui-Hsiu Li
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1)Wen-Hen Chuo:Chairman of Hiwin Technologies Corporation
(2)Eric Y.T. Chuo:Director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation
(3)Chin-Tsai Chen:Vice Chairman of Hiwin Technologies Corporation
(4)Huey-Chin Tsai:Director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation
(5)Shun-Chin Lee:Director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation
(6)San Hsin Investment Co., Ltd:Director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation
(7)Hsiu-yu Chuo:Director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation
(8)Cheng-Ho Chiang:Independent director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation
(9)Jhen-Yuan Chen:Independent director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation
(10)Hui-Hsiu Li:Independent director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Tenure expired
8.Reason for the change:Newly elected by Board of Directors
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
(1)Wen-Hen Chuo:6,828,702 shares
(2)Eric Y.T. Chuo:10,972,759 shares
(3)Chin-Tsai Chen:3,933,376 shares
(4)Huey-Chin Tsai:4,120,010 shares
(5)Shun-Chin Lee:8,509,232 shares
(6)San Hsin Investment Co., Ltd:4,120,000 shares
(7)Hsiu-yu Chuo:5,200,217 shares
(8)Cheng-Ho Chiang:0 shares
(9)Jhen-Yuan Chen:0 shares
(10)Hui-Hsiu Li:0 shares
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/28~2022/06/27
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/27
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:Full re-election,N/A
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:Full re-election,
N/A
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None