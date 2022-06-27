Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Hiwin Technologies Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2049   TW0002049004

HIWIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

(2049)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-23
248.00 TWD   +2.90%
08:25aHIWIN TECHNOLOGIES : Announcement of the second term of Nominating Committee
PU
08:25aHIWIN TECHNOLOGIES : Announcement of the Company's newly-elected directors for 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
08:25aHIWIN TECHNOLOGIES : Announcement of the Company's Compensation Committee's tenure has expired
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hiwin Technologies : Announcement of the Company's newly-elected directors for 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

06/27/2022 | 08:25am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: HIWIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/27 Time of announcement 19:41:03
Subject 
 Announcement of the Company's newly-elected
directors for 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events 2022/06/27 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/27
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):
 juristic-person director, Independent director and Natural-person
 director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
 (1)Wen-Hen Chuo (2)Eric Y.T. Chuo (3)Chin-Tsai Chen
 (4)Huey-Chin Tsai (5)Shun-Chin Lee (6)San Hsin Investment Co., Ltd
 (7)Cheng-Ho Chiang (8)Ching-Hui Chen (9)Li-Ming Tu
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
 (1)Wen-Hen Chuo:Chairman of Hiwin Technologies Corporation
 (2)Eric Y.T. Chuo:Director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation
 (3)Chin-Tsai Chen:Vice Chairman of Hiwin Technologies Corporation
 (4)Huey-Chin Tsai:Director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation
 (5)Shun-Chin Lee:Director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation
 (6)San Hsin Investment Co., Ltd:Director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation
 (7)Cheng-Ho Chiang:Independent director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation
 (8)Ching-Hui Chen:Independent director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation
 (9)Li-Ming Tu:Independent director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
 (1)Wen-Hen Chuo (2)Eric Y.T. Chuo (3)Chin-Tsai Chen
 (4)Huey-Chin Tsai (5)Shun-Chin Lee (6)San Hsin Investment Co., Ltd
 (7)Hsiu-yu Chuo (8)Cheng-Ho Chiang (9)Jhen-Yuan Chen
 (10)Hui-Hsiu Li
6.Resume of the new position holder:
 (1)Wen-Hen Chuo:Chairman of Hiwin Technologies Corporation
 (2)Eric Y.T. Chuo:Director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation
 (3)Chin-Tsai Chen:Vice Chairman of Hiwin Technologies Corporation
 (4)Huey-Chin Tsai:Director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation
 (5)Shun-Chin Lee:Director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation
 (6)San Hsin Investment Co., Ltd:Director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation
 (7)Hsiu-yu Chuo:Director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation
 (8)Cheng-Ho Chiang:Independent director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation
 (9)Jhen-Yuan Chen:Independent director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation
 (10)Hui-Hsiu Li:Independent director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Tenure expired
8.Reason for the change:Newly elected by Board of Directors
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
 (1)Wen-Hen Chuo:6,828,702 shares
 (2)Eric Y.T. Chuo:10,972,759 shares
 (3)Chin-Tsai Chen:3,933,376 shares
 (4)Huey-Chin Tsai:4,120,010 shares
 (5)Shun-Chin Lee:8,509,232 shares
 (6)San Hsin Investment Co., Ltd:4,120,000 shares
 (7)Hsiu-yu Chuo:5,200,217 shares
 (8)Cheng-Ho Chiang:0 shares
 (9)Jhen-Yuan Chen:0 shares
 (10)Hui-Hsiu Li:0 shares
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/28~2022/06/27
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/27
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:Full re-election,N/A
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:Full re-election,
 N/A
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Hiwin Technologies Corporation published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 12:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
