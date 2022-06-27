Hiwin Technologies : Announcement of the Company's newly-elected directors for 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/27 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor): juristic-person director, Independent director and Natural-person director 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: (1)Wen-Hen Chuo (2)Eric Y.T. Chuo (3)Chin-Tsai Chen (4)Huey-Chin Tsai (5)Shun-Chin Lee (6)San Hsin Investment Co., Ltd (7)Cheng-Ho Chiang (8)Ching-Hui Chen (9)Li-Ming Tu 4.Resume of the previous position holder: (1)Wen-Hen Chuo:Chairman of Hiwin Technologies Corporation (2)Eric Y.T. Chuo:Director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation (3)Chin-Tsai Chen:Vice Chairman of Hiwin Technologies Corporation (4)Huey-Chin Tsai:Director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation (5)Shun-Chin Lee:Director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation (6)San Hsin Investment Co., Ltd:Director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation (7)Cheng-Ho Chiang:Independent director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation (8)Ching-Hui Chen:Independent director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation (9)Li-Ming Tu:Independent director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation 5.Title and name of the new position holder: (1)Wen-Hen Chuo (2)Eric Y.T. Chuo (3)Chin-Tsai Chen (4)Huey-Chin Tsai (5)Shun-Chin Lee (6)San Hsin Investment Co., Ltd (7)Hsiu-yu Chuo (8)Cheng-Ho Chiang (9)Jhen-Yuan Chen (10)Hui-Hsiu Li 6.Resume of the new position holder: (1)Wen-Hen Chuo:Chairman of Hiwin Technologies Corporation (2)Eric Y.T. Chuo:Director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation (3)Chin-Tsai Chen:Vice Chairman of Hiwin Technologies Corporation (4)Huey-Chin Tsai:Director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation (5)Shun-Chin Lee:Director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation (6)San Hsin Investment Co., Ltd:Director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation (7)Hsiu-yu Chuo:Director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation (8)Cheng-Ho Chiang:Independent director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation (9)Jhen-Yuan Chen:Independent director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation (10)Hui-Hsiu Li:Independent director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Tenure expired 8.Reason for the change:Newly elected by Board of Directors 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: (1)Wen-Hen Chuo:6,828,702 shares (2)Eric Y.T. Chuo:10,972,759 shares (3)Chin-Tsai Chen:3,933,376 shares (4)Huey-Chin Tsai:4,120,010 shares (5)Shun-Chin Lee:8,509,232 shares (6)San Hsin Investment Co., Ltd:4,120,000 shares (7)Hsiu-yu Chuo:5,200,217 shares (8)Cheng-Ho Chiang:0 shares (9)Jhen-Yuan Chen:0 shares (10)Hui-Hsiu Li:0 shares 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/28~2022/06/27 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/27 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:Full re-election,N/A 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:Full re-election, N/A 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):No 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None