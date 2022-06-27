Hiwin Technologies : Announcement of the second term of Nominating Committee
06/27/2022 | 08:25am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: HIWIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
SEQ_NO
6
Date of announcement
2022/06/27
Time of announcement
19:42:52
Subject
Announcement of the second term of Nominating Committee
Date of events
2022/06/27
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/27
2.Name of the functional committees:Nominating Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
(1)Cheng-Ho Chiang
(2)Ching-Hui Chen
(3)Li-Ming Tu
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1)Cheng-Ho Chiang:Independent director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation
(2)Ching-Hui Chen:Independent director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation
(3)Li-Ming Tu:Independent director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation
5.Name of the new position holder:
(1)Cheng-Ho Chiang
(2)Jhen-Yuan Chen
(3)Hui-Hsiu Li
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1)Cheng-Ho Chiang:Independent director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation
(2)Jhen-Yuan Chen:Independent director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation
(3)Hui-Hsiu Li:Independent director of Hiwin Technologies Corporation
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired
8.Reason for the change:
The term of the Compensation Committee members shall
be the same as that of the Board of Directors
that appointed the members.
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/11/05~2022/06/27
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/27
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The tenure of the members of the Nomination Committee is the same as
the tenure of the 12th Board of Directors
Hiwin Technologies Corporation published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 12:24:06 UTC.