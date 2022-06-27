Hiwin Technologies : Announces the issuance of new shares for cash capital increase record date

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or decision by the Company for record date:2022/06/27 2.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes, please state issuance period /No): No 3.Effective registration date approved by competent authority: 2022/06/24 4.Date of the board of directors resolution for (additional) issuance of shares:2022/05/10 5.Total monetary value of the issuance and number of shares issued: Number of shares issued:13,000,000 shares Total monetary value of the issuance:The total issue amount depends on the actual issue price. 6.If adopting shelf registration, monetary value and number of shares to be issued this time:N/A 7.The remaining monetary value and shares after this issuance when adopting shelf registration:N/A 8.Par Value per share:NT$10 dollars 9.Issue price:Announced separately after the price is set. 10.Number of shares subscribed for by employees: 10% of new shares issued, 1,300,000 shares. 11.Ratio of shares subscribed for by existing shareholders: 80% of new shares issued, and 10,400,000 shares were subscribed by the original shareholders according to the shareholding ratio recorded in the shareholder list on the subscription base date. 12.Method for public sale and no.of shares: 10% of new shares issued, 1,300,000 shares. 13.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by the deadline: The abnormal shares with less than one share subscription may be handled by the shareholders of the Company within five days from the date of the subscription. The original shareholders and employees waived the odds of less than one share after the subscription or scrapping, and authorized the CEO to negotiate with a specific person to subscribe for at the issue price. 14.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares: The new common shares will have the same rights and obligations as the company's existing issued and outstanding common shares. 15.Utilization of the funds from the current capital increase: Repay loans and replenish working capitalto improve financial structure. 16.Record date of cash capital increase and share subscription:2022/07/18 17.Last date before book closure:2022/07/13 18.Book closure starting date:2022/07/14 19.Book closure ending date:2022/07/18 20.Payment period: (1)Original shareholder:2022/07/20-2022/08/22 (2)Participants who subscribe to distorted shares:2022/08/23-2022/08/29 21.Date of the agreement with the banks to collect and deposit the proceeds: To be announced after the official contract. 22.Name of the institution designated to collect the proceeds: To be announced after the official contract. 23.Name of the bank designated to deposit the proceeds: To be announced after the official contract. 24.Any other matters that need to be specified: The Financial Supervisory Commission issued the letter of the No. 1110346748 letter issued on June 24, 2022.