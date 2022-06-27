Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Hiwin Technologies Corp.
  News
  Summary
    2049   TW0002049004

HIWIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

(2049)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-23
248.00 TWD   +2.90%
HIWIN TECHNOLOGIES : Announcement of the second term of Nominating Committee
PU
HIWIN TECHNOLOGIES : Announcement of the Company's newly-elected directors for 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
HIWIN TECHNOLOGIES : Announcement of the Company's Compensation Committee's tenure has expired
PU
Hiwin Technologies : Announces the issuance of new shares for cash capital increase record date

06/27/2022 | 08:25am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: HIWIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
SEQ_NO 9 Date of announcement 2022/06/27 Time of announcement 19:53:40
Subject 
 Announces the issuance of new shares for cash
capital increase record date
Date of events 2022/06/27 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or
 decision by the Company for record date:2022/06/27
2.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes, please state issuance period /No):
 No
3.Effective registration date approved by competent authority:
 2022/06/24
4.Date of the board of directors resolution for (additional) issuance
of shares:2022/05/10
5.Total monetary value of the issuance and number of shares issued:
 Number of shares issued:13,000,000 shares
 Total monetary value of the issuance:The total issue amount depends on
 the actual issue price.
6.If adopting shelf registration, monetary value and number of shares
to be issued this time:N/A
7.The remaining monetary value and shares after this issuance when
adopting shelf registration:N/A
8.Par Value per share:NT$10 dollars
9.Issue price:Announced separately after the price is set.
10.Number of shares subscribed for by employees:
 10% of new shares issued, 1,300,000 shares.
11.Ratio of shares subscribed for by existing shareholders:
 80% of new shares issued, and 10,400,000 shares were subscribed by
 the original shareholders according to the shareholding ratio
 recorded in the shareholder list on the subscription base date.
12.Method for public sale and no.of shares:
 10% of new shares issued, 1,300,000 shares.
13.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by the
deadline:
 The abnormal shares with less than one share subscription may be
 handled by the shareholders of the Company within five days from
 the date of the subscription. The original shareholders and
 employees waived the odds of less than one share after the
 subscription or scrapping, and authorized the CEO to negotiate
 with a specific person to subscribe for at the issue price.
14.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares:
 The new common shares will have the same rights and obligations
 as the company's existing issued and outstanding common shares.
15.Utilization of the funds from the current capital increase:
 Repay loans and replenish working capitalto improve financial structure.
16.Record date of cash capital increase and share subscription:2022/07/18
17.Last date before book closure:2022/07/13
18.Book closure starting date:2022/07/14
19.Book closure ending date:2022/07/18
20.Payment period:
 (1)Original shareholder:2022/07/20-2022/08/22
 (2)Participants who subscribe to distorted shares:2022/08/23-2022/08/29
21.Date of the agreement with the banks to collect and deposit the proceeds:
 To be announced after the official contract.
22.Name of the institution designated to collect the proceeds:
 To be announced after the official contract.
23.Name of the bank designated to deposit the proceeds:
 To be announced after the official contract.
24.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 The Financial Supervisory Commission issued the letter of
 the No. 1110346748 letter issued on June 24, 2022.

Disclaimer

Hiwin Technologies Corporation published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 12:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
