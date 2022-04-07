Log in
    2049   TW0002049004

HIWIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

(2049)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-06
235.00 TWD   -2.08%
04/07HIWIN TECHNOLOGIES : To clarify the news reported by the media by instructions from TSE
PU
02/25HIWIN TECHNOLOGIES : Announcement to change Chartered Public Accountant due to the internal reorganization of the CPA firm
PU
02/25HIWIN TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Board of Directors' resolution of donation to HIWIN Science and Technology Education Foundation
PU
Hiwin Technologies : To clarify the news reported by the media by instructions from TSE

04/07/2022 | 11:49pm EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: HIWIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/04/08 Time of announcement 11:40:17
Subject 
 To clarify the news reported by the media by
instructions from TSE
Date of events 2022/04/08 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/08
2.Company name:HIWIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
  "subsidiaries"):The company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Name of the reporting media:2022/04/08 Commercial Times Page B4
6.Content of the report:
 (1)The market estimated that the consolidated revenue is confident to
    fight for double-digit growth.
 (2)The consolidated revenue of 2022 will expected to exceed NT$30 billion.
7.Cause of occurrence:
(1)The report was not released by the Company.
   It is advised that investors should take caution in news reports in
   order to protect their rights and interests.
(2)The relative information should be rely on the announcement message
    subject in M.O.P.S., hereby clarification.
8.Countermeasures:None
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Hiwin Technologies Corporation published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 03:48:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 31 085 M 1 077 M 1 077 M
Net income 2022 4 871 M 169 M 169 M
Net Debt 2022 7 111 M 246 M 246 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,8x
Yield 2022 2,06%
Capitalization 80 086 M 2 775 M 2 775 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,81x
EV / Sales 2023 2,59x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,1%
Managers and Directors
Yung Tsai Cho General Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hui Ching Tsai General Manager & Director
Yi Feng Lin Senior Deputy GM-Finance & Head-Accounting
Wen Heng Cho Chairman
Cheng Ho Chiang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HIWIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP.-23.33%2 844
MISUMI GROUP INC.-23.94%8 245
HITACHI METALS, LTD.-5.40%6 964
TRELLEBORG AB (PUBL)-8.75%6 207
SFS GROUP AG-4.12%4 856
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC-17.47%3 825