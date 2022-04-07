Hiwin Technologies : To clarify the news reported by the media by instructions from TSE
04/07/2022 | 11:49pm EDT
Provided by: HIWIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/04/08
Time of announcement
11:40:17
Subject
To clarify the news reported by the media by
instructions from TSE
Date of events
2022/04/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/08
2.Company name:HIWIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
"subsidiaries"):The company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Name of the reporting media:2022/04/08 Commercial Times Page B4
6.Content of the report:
(1)The market estimated that the consolidated revenue is confident to
fight for double-digit growth.
(2)The consolidated revenue of 2022 will expected to exceed NT$30 billion.
7.Cause of occurrence:
(1)The report was not released by the Company.
It is advised that investors should take caution in news reports in
order to protect their rights and interests.
(2)The relative information should be rely on the announcement message
subject in M.O.P.S., hereby clarification.
8.Countermeasures:None
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
