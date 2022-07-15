Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Hiyes International Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2348   TW0002348000

HIYES INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.

(2348)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-13
88.60 TWD   +0.23%
05:14aHIYES INTERNATIONAL : The Announcement in according to No. 25-1-3 and 25-1-4 of“Public Company Operation Procedures for Loaning and Endorsement/Guarantee”
PU
05:04aHIYES INTERNATIONAL : The Announcement in according to No. 25-1-1 of “Public Company Operation Procedures for Loaning and Endorsement/Guarantee”
PU
05:04aHIYES INTERNATIONAL : Announce the important resolutions of the 5th board of directors of the company in 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hiyes International : Announce the important resolutions of the 5th board of directors of the company in 2022

07/15/2022 | 05:04am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Hiyes International Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 6 Date of announcement 2022/07/15 Time of announcement 16:57:45
Subject 
 Announce the important resolutions of the 5th
board of directors of the company in 2022
Date of events 2022/07/15 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/15
2.Company name:Hiyes International Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:Routine meeting
6.Countermeasures:NA
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)Approval of 2021 ex-dividend record date of the cash dividend.
(2)Approval of 2021 ex-rights base date for capital increase and
issuance of new shares.
(3)Approve the case of endorsement guarantee to Haiyu International Co., Ltd.
(4)Approve the case of endorsement guarantee to Haiju Development Co.,Ltd.
(5)Approval of bank financing.

Disclaimer

Hiyes International Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 09:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 6 356 M - -
Net income 2021 1 658 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 980 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,98x
Yield 2021 6,45%
Capitalization 9 433 M 315 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,82x
EV / Sales 2021 3,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,8%
Managers and Directors
Hsi Wen Huang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chun Chieh Wang General Manager & Director
Chiang Huang Huang Deputy General Manager & Head-Finance
Chih Tien Huang Independent Director
Wen Tsung Chen Independent Director
