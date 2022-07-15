Hiyes International : Announce the important resolutions of the 5th board of directors of the company in 2022
07/15/2022 | 05:04am EDT
Provided by: Hiyes International Co., Ltd.
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/15
2.Company name:Hiyes International Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:Routine meeting
6.Countermeasures:NA
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)Approval of 2021 ex-dividend record date of the cash dividend.
(2)Approval of 2021 ex-rights base date for capital increase and
issuance of new shares.
(3)Approve the case of endorsement guarantee to Haiyu International Co., Ltd.
(4)Approve the case of endorsement guarantee to Haiju Development Co.,Ltd.
(5)Approval of bank financing.
