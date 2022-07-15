Log in
    2348   TW0002348000

HIYES INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.

(2348)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-13
88.60 TWD   +0.23%
HIYES INTERNATIONAL : The Announcement in according to No. 25-1-3 and 25-1-4 of"Public Company Operation Procedures for Loaning and Endorsement/Guarantee"
PU
HIYES INTERNATIONAL : The Announcement in according to No. 25-1-1 of "Public Company Operation Procedures for Loaning and Endorsement/Guarantee"
PU
HIYES INTERNATIONAL : Announce the important resolutions of the 5th board of directors of the company in 2022
PU
Hiyes International : Announcement of the capital increase by retained earning and distribution of cash dividends on common shares and preferred shares A for 2022.

07/15/2022 | 05:04am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Hiyes International Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 8 Date of announcement 2022/07/15 Time of announcement 16:58:45
Subject 
 Announcement of the capital increase by retained
earning and distribution of cash dividends on common
shares and preferred shares A for 2022.
Date of events 2022/07/15 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/07/15
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-rights and dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Amount of cash dividends distributed to ordinary shareholders is
NT$745,233,475 and NT$7 per share.The cash dividend of the preferred
shares is allocated NT$0.44273973 per share, total price in
NT$13,282,192. And capital increase by retained earning to issue
10,646,192 shares,it's allotted as stock dividends 100 shares each
thousands shares to existing shareholders.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/08/02
5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/03
6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/04
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/08
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/08
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)The company shareholders meeting approved the earnings distribution of
NT$106,461,920 par value per share NT$10 on June 17, 2022 for the registered
shareholders on the base date of ex-rights allotment. If the allotted as
stock dividends less than one share, the shareholder shall subscribe to the
company's stock affairs agency to subscribe for 1000 shares within 5 days
from the ex-rights date, it's allotted as stock dividends 100 shares each
thousands shares to existing shareholders.If the shares are still less
than 1 share, the cash will be paid at the par value of the stock, and the
calculation is up to the whole number (the value less than the whole number
will be rounded up). The chairman of the board is authorized to arrange
those acccumulate stocks for the specific person to purchase at the par
value.
(2)The new registration shares issuance by retained earning is intangible
issuance with the same rights as current common shares.
(3)The company purposed August 8, 2022 as the base date for the ex-rights
capital increase and dividend allotment. The shares transfer shall be
suspended from August 4, 2022 to August 8, 2022. All the shareholders who
have not yet completed the procedures by then. please submit the shares
transfer, shares allotment case before 16:30 on August 3, 2022 at the
company's equity agency "Capital Securities Co., Ltd. Share Agency
Department" (B2, No. 97, Sec. 2, Fuxing S. Rd., Da'an Dist., Taipei City,
Tel: 02-27023999) or through the registered mail with the postmark date by
the last transfer date of August 3, 2022.
(4)The chairman of the board has the right to change the regulations for
the issuance of new shares by converting the surplus into capital or due
to the circumstances.
(5)The cash dividend payment date of common and preferred shares is set as
2022/09/02.

Disclaimer

Hiyes International Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 09:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
