Hiyes International : Announcement of the capital increase by retained earning and distribution of cash dividends on common shares and preferred shares A for 2022.

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/07/15 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-rights and dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: Amount of cash dividends distributed to ordinary shareholders is NT$745,233,475 and NT$7 per share.The cash dividend of the preferred shares is allocated NT$0.44273973 per share, total price in NT$13,282,192. And capital increase by retained earning to issue 10,646,192 shares,it's allotted as stock dividends 100 shares each thousands shares to existing shareholders. 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/08/02 5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/03 6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/04 7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/08 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/08 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)The company shareholders meeting approved the earnings distribution of NT$106,461,920 par value per share NT$10 on June 17, 2022 for the registered shareholders on the base date of ex-rights allotment. If the allotted as stock dividends less than one share, the shareholder shall subscribe to the company's stock affairs agency to subscribe for 1000 shares within 5 days from the ex-rights date, it's allotted as stock dividends 100 shares each thousands shares to existing shareholders.If the shares are still less than 1 share, the cash will be paid at the par value of the stock, and the calculation is up to the whole number (the value less than the whole number will be rounded up). The chairman of the board is authorized to arrange those acccumulate stocks for the specific person to purchase at the par value. (2)The new registration shares issuance by retained earning is intangible issuance with the same rights as current common shares. (3)The company purposed August 8, 2022 as the base date for the ex-rights capital increase and dividend allotment. The shares transfer shall be suspended from August 4, 2022 to August 8, 2022. All the shareholders who have not yet completed the procedures by then. please submit the shares transfer, shares allotment case before 16:30 on August 3, 2022 at the company's equity agency "Capital Securities Co., Ltd. Share Agency Department" (B2, No. 97, Sec. 2, Fuxing S. Rd., Da'an Dist., Taipei City, Tel: 02-27023999) or through the registered mail with the postmark date by the last transfer date of August 3, 2022. (4)The chairman of the board has the right to change the regulations for the issuance of new shares by converting the surplus into capital or due to the circumstances. (5)The cash dividend payment date of common and preferred shares is set as 2022/09/02.