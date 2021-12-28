Log in
    2348   TW0002348000

HIYES INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.

(2348)
Hiyes International : Announces on behalf of the subsidiary, Hi-Yes Construction to sign the Co-investment, construction contract with DA-LI Development Co., Ltd.

12/28/2021 | 04:27am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Hiyes International Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/28 Time of announcement 17:21:28
Subject 
 Announces on behalf of the subsidiary, Hi-Yes
Construction to sign the Co-investment, construction
contract with DA-LI Development Co., Ltd.
Date of events 2021/12/28 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/28
2.Company name:Hi-Yes Construction Co., Ltd.(Subsidiary of the company)
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):Non-related party transaction
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:DA-LI Development Co., Ltd., was selected as the best
applicant in implementer of land reformer at Pingshi Sec., East Dist.,
Tainan City.
The company plans to sign the co-investment, construction contract with
DA-LI Development Co., Ltd.,DA-LI Development Co., Ltd.:70%, Hi-Yes
Construction:30%
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Hiyes International Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 09:26:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
