Hiyes International : Announces on behalf of the subsidiary, Hi-Yes Construction to sign the Co-investment, construction contract with DA-LI Development Co., Ltd.
12/28/2021 | 04:27am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Hiyes International Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/12/28
Time of announcement
17:21:28
Subject
Announces on behalf of the subsidiary, Hi-Yes
Construction to sign the Co-investment, construction
contract with DA-LI Development Co., Ltd.
Date of events
2021/12/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/28
2.Company name:Hi-Yes Construction Co., Ltd.(Subsidiary of the company)
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
��subsidiaries��):Non-related party transaction
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:DA-LI Development Co., Ltd., was selected as the best
applicant in implementer of land reformer at Pingshi Sec., East Dist.,
Tainan City.
The company plans to sign the co-investment, construction contract with
DA-LI Development Co., Ltd.,DA-LI Development Co., Ltd.:70%, Hi-Yes
Construction:30%
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Hiyes International Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 09:26:01 UTC.