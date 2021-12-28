Hiyes International : Announces on behalf of the subsidiary, Hi-Yes Construction to sign the Co-investment, construction contract with DA-LI Development Co., Ltd.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/28 2.Company name:Hi-Yes Construction Co., Ltd.(Subsidiary of the company) 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):Non-related party transaction 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence:DA-LI Development Co., Ltd., was selected as the best applicant in implementer of land reformer at Pingshi Sec., East Dist., Tainan City. The company plans to sign the co-investment, construction contract with DA-LI Development Co., Ltd.,DA-LI Development Co., Ltd.:70%, Hi-Yes Construction:30% 6.Countermeasures:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None