Hiyes International : Announces on behalf of the subsidiary, Jin Yutai Co., Ltd. to sign the miscellaneous license contract at No.1, Gongyuan Sec., Zhongzheng Dist., Taipei City.

Statement

1.Type of contract:Construction contract 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/08 3.Counterparty to the contract and relationship with the Company: Consigner:Jin Yutai Co., Ltd.(Subsidiary of the company) Contractor:Fortune6446 Construction Co., Ltd.(It is a related party of the Subsidiary) 4.Major content of the contract (including total contract amount, anticipated monetary amount of participation in the investment, and start and end dates of the contract), restrictive covenants, and other important terms and conditions: 1.Miscellaneous License Project at No.1, Gongyuan Sec., Zhongzheng Dist., Taipei City. 2.Total contract amount:NT$725,931,665(tax included) 3.The starting date:The project will be complete within 16 months from the date of signing this contract ain accordance with the provisions of the miscellaneous license. 5.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its appraisal opinion:NA 6.Name of the real property appraiser:NA 7.Practice certificate number of the real property appraiser:NA 8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition:Complete the miscellaneous license engineering projects of development building. 9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None 10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:Yes 11.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/08 12.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the audit committee:2022/04/08 13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price, or special price:No or NA 14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:No or NA 15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA 16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and opinion of the CPA:NA 17.Name of the CPA firm:NA 18.Name of the CPA:NA 19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA 20.Any other matters that need to be specified:None