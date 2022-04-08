Hiyes International : Announces on behalf of the subsidiary, Jin Yutai Co., Ltd. to sign the miscellaneous license contract at No.1, Gongyuan Sec., Zhongzheng Dist., Taipei City.
04/08/2022 | 05:09am EDT
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/08
Time of announcement
16:57:20
Subject
Announces on behalf of the subsidiary, Jin Yutai
Co., Ltd. to sign the miscellaneous license contract at
No.1, Gongyuan Sec., Zhongzheng Dist., Taipei City.
Date of events
2022/04/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 20
Statement
1.Type of contract:Construction contract
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/08
3.Counterparty to the contract and relationship with the Company:
Consigner:Jin Yutai Co., Ltd.(Subsidiary of the company)
Contractor:Fortune6446 Construction Co., Ltd.(It is a related party of the
Subsidiary)
4.Major content of the contract (including total contract amount,
anticipated monetary amount of participation in the investment, and start
and end dates of the contract), restrictive covenants, and other important
terms and conditions:
1.Miscellaneous License Project at No.1, Gongyuan Sec., Zhongzheng Dist.,
Taipei City.
2.Total contract amount:NT$725,931,665(tax included)
3.The starting date:The project will be complete within 16 months from the
date of signing this contract ain accordance with the provisions of the
miscellaneous license.
5.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its
appraisal opinion:NA
6.Name of the real property appraiser:NA
7.Practice certificate number of the real property appraiser:NA
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition:Complete the miscellaneous license
engineering projects of development building.
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:Yes
11.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/08
12.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:2022/04/08
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:No or NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:No or NA
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and
opinion of the CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
20.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Hiyes International Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 09:08:01 UTC.