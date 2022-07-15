Hiyes International : The Announcement in according to No. 25-1-1 of “Public Company Operation Procedures for Loaning and Endorsement/Guarantee”

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/15
2.The public company whose balance of endorsements/guarantees reaches 50
percent or more of its net worth on the latest financial statements.Please
specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, relationship, reason for
endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence, ceiling on
endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD), starting balance of
endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD), balance of endorsements/guarantees up
to the date of occurrence, amount accessed by endorsed company
(thousand NTD), new endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD) and the reason for
new endorsement/guarantee:
(1-1)Name of endorsed/guaranteed company：Haixin International Co.,Ltd
(1-2)Relationship：The company directly and indirectly holds 85% of its
subsidiaries
(1-3)Reason for endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence：
The subsidiary obtains the bank loan quota, which is guaranteed by
the parent company.
(1-4)Ceiling on endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD)：5,948,463
(1-5)Starting balance of endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD)：405,000
(1-6)Balance of endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence：
300,000
(1-7)Amount accessed by endorsed company (thousand NTD)：235,000
(1-8)New endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD)：-105,000
(1-9)The reason for new endorsement/guarantee:NA
(2-1)Name of endorsed/guaranteed company：Haiju Development Co.,Ltd.
(2-2)Relationship：The company directly and indirectly holds 85% of its
subsidiaries
(2-3)Reason for endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence：
The subsidiary obtains the bank loan quota, which is guaranteed by
the parent company.
(2-4)Ceiling on endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD)：5,948,863
(2-5)Starting balance of endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD):450,000
(2-6)Balance of endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence：
600,000
(2-7)Amount accessed by endorsed company (thousand NTD)：300,000
(2-8)New endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD)：150,000
(2-9)The reason for new endorsement/guarantee:The subsidiary obtains the
bank loan quota, which is guaranteed by the parent company.
(3-1)Name of endorsed/guaranteed company：Haiyu International Co., Ltd.
(3-2)Relationship：The company directly and indirectly holds 85% of its
subsidiaries
(3-3)Reason for endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence：
The subsidiary obtains the bank loan quota, which is guaranteed by
the parent company.
(3-4)Ceiling on endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD)：5,948,463
(3-5)Starting balance of endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD)：500,000
(3-6)Balance of endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence：
650,000
(3-7)Amount accessed by endorsed company (thousand NTD)：400,000
(3-8)New endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD)：150,000
(3-9)The reason for new endorsement/guarantee:The subsidiary obtains the
bank loan quota, which is guaranteed by the parent company.
(4-1)Name of endorsed/guaranteed company：Hiyes Construction Co., Ltd.
(4-2)Relationship：The company directly and indirectly holds 100% of its
Sub-Subsidiary of the company
(4-3)The subsidiary obtains the bank loan quota, which is guaranteed by
the parent company.
(4-4)Ceiling on endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD)：5,948,463
(4-5)Starting balance of endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD)：1,424,277
(4-6)Balance of endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence：
1,424,277
(4-7)Amount accessed by endorsed company (thousand NTD)：53,800
(4-8)New endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD)：0
(4-9)The reason for new endorsement/guarantee:NA
(5-1)Name of endorsed/guaranteed company：Yueda Construction Co.,Ltd.
(5-2)Relationship：The company directly and indirectly holds 55% of
the company's grandson.
(5-3)Reason for endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence：
Grandson of the company obtains bank loan quota, which is guaranteed by the
parent company.
(5-4)Ceiling on endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD)：5,948,463
(5-5)Starting balance of endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD)：100,000
(5-6)Balance of endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence：
100,000
(5-7)Amount accessed by endorsed company (thousand NTD)：60,000
(5-8)New endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD)：0
(5-9)The reason for new endorsement/guarantee:NA
(6-1)Name of endorsed/guaranteed company：Haiyan Construction Co.,Ltd.
(6-2)Relationship：The company directly and indirectly holds 70% of its
subsidiaries.
(6-3)Reason for endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence：
The subsidiary obtains the bank loan quota, which is guaranteed by
the parent company.
(6-4)Ceiling on endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD)：5,948,463
(6-5)Starting balance of endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD)：679,600
(6-6)Balance of endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence：
679,600
(6-7)Amount accessed by endorsed company (thousand NTD)：122,000
(6-8)New endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD)：0
(6-9)The reason for new endorsement/guarantee:NA
(7-1)Name of endorsed/guaranteed company：Jin Yutai Co., Ltd.
(7-2)Relationship：The company directly and indirectly holds 50.23%
of its subsidiaries.
(7-3)Reason for endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence：
The subsidiary obtains the bank loan quota, which is guaranteed by
the parent company.
(7-4)Ceiling on endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD)：5,948,463
(7-5)Starting balance of endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD)：722,120
(7-6)Balance of endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence：
722,120
(7-7)Amount accessed by endorsed company (thousand NTD)：722,120
(7-8)New endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD)：0
(7-9)The reason for new endorsement/guarantee:NA
(8-1)Name of endorsed/guaranteed company：Hiyes International Co., Ltd.
(8-2)Relationship：The company directly and indirectly holds 70% of
its parent company.
(8-3)Reason for endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence：
The parent company obtains the bank loan quota, which is guaranteed by
the subsidiary.
(8-4)Ceiling on endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD)：5,948,463
(8-5)Starting balance of endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD)：414,000
(8-6)Balance of endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence：
414,000
(8-7)Amount accessed by endorsed company (thousand NTD)：396,000
(8-8)New endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD)：0
(8-9)The reason for new endorsement/guarantee:NA
(9-1)Name of endorsed/guaranteed company：Hi-Yes Construction Co., Ltd.
(9-2)Relationship：Business dealing
(9-3)Reason for endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence：
It is mainly for the business needs of Hi-Yes Construction Co., Ltd.,
which is guaranteed by the subsidiary.
(9-4)Ceiling on endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD)：5,948,463
(9-5)Starting balance of endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD)：669,000
(9-6)Balance of endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence：
669,000
(9-7)Amount accessed by endorsed company (thousand NTD)：0
(9-8)New endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD)：0
(9-9)The reason for new endorsement/guarantee:NA
3.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
11,896,926
4.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD):5,558,997
5.As of the date of occurrence, the amount of endorsements/guarantees as a
percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial
statements:93.45
6.Any other matters that need to be specified:None