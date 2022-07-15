Hiyes International : The Announcement in according to No. 25-1-1 of “Public Company Operation Procedures for Loaning and Endorsement/Guarantee”

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/15 2.The public company whose balance of endorsements/guarantees reaches 50 percent or more of its net worth on the latest financial statements.Please specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, relationship, reason for endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence, ceiling on endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD), starting balance of endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD), balance of endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence, amount accessed by endorsed company (thousand NTD), new endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD) and the reason for new endorsement/guarantee: (1-1)Name of endorsed/guaranteed company：Haixin International Co.,Ltd (1-2)Relationship：The company directly and indirectly holds 85% of its subsidiaries (1-3)Reason for endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence： The subsidiary obtains the bank loan quota, which is guaranteed by the parent company. (1-4)Ceiling on endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD)：5,948,463 (1-5)Starting balance of endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD)：405,000 (1-6)Balance of endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence： 300,000 (1-7)Amount accessed by endorsed company (thousand NTD)：235,000 (1-8)New endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD)：-105,000 (1-9)The reason for new endorsement/guarantee:NA (2-1)Name of endorsed/guaranteed company：Haiju Development Co.,Ltd. (2-2)Relationship：The company directly and indirectly holds 85% of its subsidiaries (2-3)Reason for endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence： The subsidiary obtains the bank loan quota, which is guaranteed by the parent company. (2-4)Ceiling on endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD)：5,948,863 (2-5)Starting balance of endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD):450,000 (2-6)Balance of endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence： 600,000 (2-7)Amount accessed by endorsed company (thousand NTD)：300,000 (2-8)New endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD)：150,000 (2-9)The reason for new endorsement/guarantee:The subsidiary obtains the bank loan quota, which is guaranteed by the parent company. (3-1)Name of endorsed/guaranteed company：Haiyu International Co., Ltd. (3-2)Relationship：The company directly and indirectly holds 85% of its subsidiaries (3-3)Reason for endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence： The subsidiary obtains the bank loan quota, which is guaranteed by the parent company. (3-4)Ceiling on endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD)：5,948,463 (3-5)Starting balance of endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD)：500,000 (3-6)Balance of endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence： 650,000 (3-7)Amount accessed by endorsed company (thousand NTD)：400,000 (3-8)New endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD)：150,000 (3-9)The reason for new endorsement/guarantee:The subsidiary obtains the bank loan quota, which is guaranteed by the parent company. (4-1)Name of endorsed/guaranteed company：Hiyes Construction Co., Ltd. (4-2)Relationship：The company directly and indirectly holds 100% of its Sub-Subsidiary of the company (4-3)The subsidiary obtains the bank loan quota, which is guaranteed by the parent company. (4-4)Ceiling on endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD)：5,948,463 (4-5)Starting balance of endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD)：1,424,277 (4-6)Balance of endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence： 1,424,277 (4-7)Amount accessed by endorsed company (thousand NTD)：53,800 (4-8)New endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD)：0 (4-9)The reason for new endorsement/guarantee:NA (5-1)Name of endorsed/guaranteed company：Yueda Construction Co.,Ltd. (5-2)Relationship：The company directly and indirectly holds 55% of the company's grandson. (5-3)Reason for endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence： Grandson of the company obtains bank loan quota, which is guaranteed by the parent company. (5-4)Ceiling on endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD)：5,948,463 (5-5)Starting balance of endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD)：100,000 (5-6)Balance of endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence： 100,000 (5-7)Amount accessed by endorsed company (thousand NTD)：60,000 (5-8)New endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD)：0 (5-9)The reason for new endorsement/guarantee:NA (6-1)Name of endorsed/guaranteed company：Haiyan Construction Co.,Ltd. (6-2)Relationship：The company directly and indirectly holds 70% of its subsidiaries. (6-3)Reason for endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence： The subsidiary obtains the bank loan quota, which is guaranteed by the parent company. (6-4)Ceiling on endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD)：5,948,463 (6-5)Starting balance of endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD)：679,600 (6-6)Balance of endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence： 679,600 (6-7)Amount accessed by endorsed company (thousand NTD)：122,000 (6-8)New endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD)：0 (6-9)The reason for new endorsement/guarantee:NA (7-1)Name of endorsed/guaranteed company：Jin Yutai Co., Ltd. (7-2)Relationship：The company directly and indirectly holds 50.23% of its subsidiaries. (7-3)Reason for endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence： The subsidiary obtains the bank loan quota, which is guaranteed by the parent company. (7-4)Ceiling on endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD)：5,948,463 (7-5)Starting balance of endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD)：722,120 (7-6)Balance of endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence： 722,120 (7-7)Amount accessed by endorsed company (thousand NTD)：722,120 (7-8)New endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD)：0 (7-9)The reason for new endorsement/guarantee:NA (8-1)Name of endorsed/guaranteed company：Hiyes International Co., Ltd. (8-2)Relationship：The company directly and indirectly holds 70% of its parent company. (8-3)Reason for endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence： The parent company obtains the bank loan quota, which is guaranteed by the subsidiary. (8-4)Ceiling on endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD)：5,948,463 (8-5)Starting balance of endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD)：414,000 (8-6)Balance of endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence： 414,000 (8-7)Amount accessed by endorsed company (thousand NTD)：396,000 (8-8)New endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD)：0 (8-9)The reason for new endorsement/guarantee:NA (9-1)Name of endorsed/guaranteed company：Hi-Yes Construction Co., Ltd. (9-2)Relationship：Business dealing (9-3)Reason for endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence： It is mainly for the business needs of Hi-Yes Construction Co., Ltd., which is guaranteed by the subsidiary. (9-4)Ceiling on endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD)：5,948,463 (9-5)Starting balance of endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD)：669,000 (9-6)Balance of endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence： 669,000 (9-7)Amount accessed by endorsed company (thousand NTD)：0 (9-8)New endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD)：0 (9-9)The reason for new endorsement/guarantee:NA 3.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD): 11,896,926 4.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):5,558,997 5.As of the date of occurrence, the amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements:93.45 6.Any other matters that need to be specified:None