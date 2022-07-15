Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Hiyes International Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2348   TW0002348000

HIYES INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.

(2348)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-13
88.60 TWD   +0.23%
05:14aHIYES INTERNATIONAL : The Announcement in according to No. 25-1-3 and 25-1-4 of“Public Company Operation Procedures for Loaning and Endorsement/Guarantee”
PU
05:04aHIYES INTERNATIONAL : The Announcement in according to No. 25-1-1 of “Public Company Operation Procedures for Loaning and Endorsement/Guarantee”
PU
05:04aHIYES INTERNATIONAL : Announce the important resolutions of the 5th board of directors of the company in 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hiyes International : The Announcement in according to No. 25-1-3 and 25-1-4 of“Public Company Operation Procedures for Loaning and Endorsement/Guarantee”

07/15/2022 | 05:14am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Hiyes International Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 5 Date of announcement 2022/07/15 Time of announcement 17:01:07
Subject 
 The Announcement in according to No. 25-1-3 and
25-1-4 of"Public Company Operation Procedures for
Loaning and Endorsement/Guarantee"
Date of events 2022/07/15 To which item it meets paragraph 22
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/15
2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please
specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with
the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of
endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the
actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were
made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional
endorsements/guarantees:
(2-1)Name of endorsed/guaranteed company:Haiju Development Co.,Ltd.
(2-2)Relationship:The company directly and indirectly holds 85% of its
subsidiaries
(2-3)Ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):5,948,463
(2-4)Original amount of endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):450,000
(2-5)Amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees
(thousand NTD):150,000
(2-6)Amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD):600,000
(2-7)Actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees
were made (thousand NTD):300,000
(2-8)Reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
The subsidiary obtains the bank loan quota, which is guaranteed by the parent
company
3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD):
(3-1)Content:None
(3-2)Value(thousand NTD):0
4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative
gains/losses (thousand NTD):
(4-1)The Capital (thousand NTD):30,000
(4-2)Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD):387,653
5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and
the date:
(5-1)The condition:Can be released after paying off the loans and the
contract expires.
(5-2)The date:Bank Loan expiration and payment date.
6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
11,896,926
7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD):5,558,997
8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the
public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of
occurrence:93.45
9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments,
endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a
percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial
statements:19.58
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Hiyes International Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 09:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
