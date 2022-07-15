Hiyes International : The Announcement in according to No. 25-1-3 and 25-1-4 of“Public Company Operation Procedures for Loaning and Endorsement/Guarantee”

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/15
2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please
specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with
the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of
endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the
actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were
made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional
endorsements/guarantees:
(2-1)Name of endorsed/guaranteed company:Haiju Development Co.,Ltd.
(2-2)Relationship:The company directly and indirectly holds 85% of its
subsidiaries
(2-3)Ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):5,948,463
(2-4)Original amount of endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):450,000
(2-5)Amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees
(thousand NTD):150,000
(2-6)Amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD):600,000
(2-7)Actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees
were made (thousand NTD):300,000
(2-8)Reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
The subsidiary obtains the bank loan quota, which is guaranteed by the parent
company
3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD):
(3-1)Content:None
(3-2)Value(thousand NTD):0
4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative
gains/losses (thousand NTD):
(4-1)The Capital (thousand NTD):30,000
(4-2)Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD):387,653
5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and
the date:
(5-1)The condition:Can be released after paying off the loans and the
contract expires.
(5-2)The date:Bank Loan expiration and payment date.
6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
11,896,926
7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD):5,558,997
8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the
public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of
occurrence:93.45
9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments,
endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a
percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial
statements:19.58
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None