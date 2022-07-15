Hiyes International : The Announcement in according to No. 25-1-3 and 25-1-4 of“Public Company Operation Procedures for Loaning and Endorsement/Guarantee”

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/15 2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees: (2-1)Name of endorsed/guaranteed company:Haiju Development Co.,Ltd. (2-2)Relationship:The company directly and indirectly holds 85% of its subsidiaries (2-3)Ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):5,948,463 (2-4)Original amount of endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):450,000 (2-5)Amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):150,000 (2-6)Amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):600,000 (2-7)Actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were made (thousand NTD):300,000 (2-8)Reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees: The subsidiary obtains the bank loan quota, which is guaranteed by the parent company 3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD): (3-1)Content:None (3-2)Value(thousand NTD):0 4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD): (4-1)The Capital (thousand NTD):30,000 (4-2)Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD):387,653 5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and the date: (5-1)The condition:Can be released after paying off the loans and the contract expires. (5-2)The date:Bank Loan expiration and payment date. 6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD): 11,896,926 7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):5,558,997 8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of occurrence:93.45 9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments, endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements:19.58 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None