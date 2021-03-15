HJ Capital International : CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAME, CHANGE OF COMPANY LOGO AND COMPANY WEBSITE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Huafa Property Services Group Company Limited

(Formerly known as HJ Capital (International) Holdings Company Limited ശږ਷ყ༟͉છٰϞࠢʮ̡*)

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 982)

The Board is pleased to announce that the change of the official registered English name of the Company from "HJ Capital (International) Holdings Company Limited" to "Huafa Property Services Group Company Limited" and adoption of the Chinese name of " ശ೯يุ؂ਕණ ྠϞࠢʮ̡ " as the secondary name of the Company in replacement of its former name in Chinese of " ശږ਷ყ༟͉છٰϞࠢʮ̡ " which was used for identification purpose, has become effective.

The stock short name for trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange will be changed from "HJ CAPITAL INTL" to "HUAFA PPT SER" in English and from " ശږ਷ყ༟͉ " to " ശ೯يุ ؂ਕ" in Chinese with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 18 March 2021. The stock code of the Company will remain unchanged.

Huafa Property Services Group Company Limited

The website of the Company will be changed from "www.huajinci.com" to "www.huafapropertyservices.com" with effect from the date of this announcement.

INTRODUCTION

Reference is made to the announcement of HJ Capital (International) Holdings Company Limited (now known as Huafa Property Services Group Company Limited) (the "Company") dated 14 December 2020 and the circular of the Company dated 21 December 2020 (the "Circular") in relation to the change of the official registered English name of the Company from "HJ Capital (International) Holdings Company Limited" to "Huafa Property Services Group Company Limited" and the adoption of the Chinese name of the Company of " ശ೯يุ؂ਕණྠϞࠢʮ ̡ " as the secondary name of the Company in replacement of its former name in Chinese of " ശ ږ਷ყ༟͉છٰϞࠢʮ̡ " which was used for identification purpose and the announcement of the Company dated 13 January 2021 in relation to the poll results of the Special General Meeting (the "SGM") convened and held on 13 January 2021. Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as they were defined in the Circular, unless otherwise specified herein.

CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Board is pleased to announce that subsequent to the passing of a special resolution in relation to the Proposed Change of Company Name by the Shareholders at the SGM held on 13 January 2021, the Certificate of Incorporation on Change of Name and the Certificate of Secondary Name were issued by the Registrar of Companies in Bermuda on 23 February 2021 certifying that the change of the official registered English name of the Company from "HJ Capital (International) Holdings Company Limited" to "Huafa Property Services Group Company Limited" and the adoption of the Chinese name of the Company of " ശ೯يุ؂ਕණྠϞࠢʮ̡ " as the secondary name of the Company in replacement of its former name in Chinese of " ശږ਷ყ༟ ͉છٰϞࠢʮ̡ " which was used for identification purpose has become effective (the "Change of Company Name").

The Certificate of Registration of Alteration of Name of Registered Non-Hong Kong Company was issued by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong on 9 March 2021 confirming its registration of the new name of the Company "Huafa Property Services Group Company Limited ശ೯يุ؂ਕණྠϞࠢʮ̡ " under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

EFFECT OF CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Change of Company Name does not affect any of the rights of the existing Shareholders. All existing share certificates of the Company in issue bearing the former name of the Company will continue to be good evidence of legal title and to be valid and accepted for delivery, trading, settlement and registration purposes. There will not be any arrangement for the free exchange of the existing share certificates of the Company bearing the former name for new share certificates bearing the new name.

Share certificates of the Company which are issued on or after 18 March 2021 will be in the new name of the Company.

CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAME

The stock short name for trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange will be changed from "HJ CAPITAL INTL" to "HUAFA PPT SER" in English and from " ശږ਷ყ༟͉ " to " ശ೯يุ؂ ਕ " in Chinese with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 18 March 2021. The stock code of the Company will remain unchanged.

CHANGE OF COMPANY LOGO

Huafa Property Services Group Company Limited

CHANGE OF COMPANY WEBSITE

The website of the Company will be changed from "www.huajinci.com" to "www.huafapropertyservices.com" with effect from the date of this announcement.

By order of the Board

Huafa Property Services Group Company Limited

Li Guangning

Executive Director and Chairman

Hong Kong, 15 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Mr. Li Guangning (Executive Director and Chairman), Mr. Xie Wei (Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer), Ms. Guo Jin and Mr. Tze Kan Fat (all being Executive Directors); Ms. Zhou Youfen and Mr. Shong Hugo (all being Non-Executive Directors); Dr. Chen Jieping, Mr. Pu Yonghao and Mr. Guo Shihai (all being Independent Non-Executive Directors).