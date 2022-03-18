HJ Shipbuilding nstruction : Material Business Matters Related to Investment Decisions

※ Project outline: Janghang Line Improvement Phase 2- Other Construction for Area 2 Roadbed Facility (total length L=8,556m, double track)

- Roadbed [6,019m of earth work (5,829m of earth work + 190m of excavation),

bridge 2,537m]



1. "2. Amount of successful bid" is the amount equivalent to the Company's share

(70%) of KRW 127.3 billion, the total amount of successful bid.



2. "2. Recent sales (KRW)" are based on the consolidated financial statements as

of the end of 2020.



3. "3. Date of board resolution (decision date) or confirmation date" is based on the date when the notification of selection as a successful bidder was received from the client.



4. The details above are subject to change during the contract signing process, and the confirmed details will be disclosed when the main contract is concluded in

the future.