  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. HJ Shipbuilding & Construction Co.,Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A097230   KR7097230007

HJ SHIPBUILDING & CONSTRUCTION CO.,LTD

(A097230)
HJ Shipbuilding nstruction : Material Business Matters Related to Investment Decisions

03/18/2022 | 01:11am EDT
Material Business Matters Related to Investment Decisions
1. Title Selected as a successful bidder for 'Janghang Line
Improvement Phase 2- Other Construction for Area 2
Roadbed Facility'
2. Details HJ Shipbuilding & Construction was selected as a
successful bidder for 'Janghang Line Improvement
Phase 2- Other Construction for Area 2 Roadbed
Facility,' and the key contents are as follows:.

1. Client: National Railroad Corporation

2. Amount of successful bid: About KRW 89.1 billion
(including VAT)

3. Recent sales (KRW): 1,695,814,564,029

4. Ratio to sales (%): 5.25%
3. Date of board resolution (decision date) or confirmation date 2022-03-14
- Attendance of outside directors Present(No.) -
Absent(No.) -
- Attendance of auditors (members of Audit Committee who are not outside directors) -
4. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
※ Project outline: Janghang Line Improvement Phase 2- Other Construction for Area 2 Roadbed Facility (total length L=8,556m, double track)
- Roadbed [6,019m of earth work (5,829m of earth work + 190m of excavation),
bridge 2,537m]

1. "2. Amount of successful bid" is the amount equivalent to the Company's share
(70%) of KRW 127.3 billion, the total amount of successful bid.

2. "2. Recent sales (KRW)" are based on the consolidated financial statements as
of the end of 2020.

3. "3. Date of board resolution (decision date) or confirmation date" is based on the date when the notification of selection as a successful bidder was received from the client.

4. The details above are subject to change during the contract signing process, and the confirmed details will be disclosed when the main contract is concluded in
the future.
※ Related disclosure -

Disclaimer

Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 05:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 1 696 B 1 402 M 1 402 M
Net income 2020 78 304 M 64,7 M 64,7 M
Net Debt 2020 570 B 471 M 471 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,78x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 635 B 525 M 525 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,78x
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 1 729
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart HJ SHIPBUILDING & CONSTRUCTION CO.,LTD
Duration : Period :
HJ Shipbuilding & Construction Co.,Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HJ SHIPBUILDING & CONSTRUCTION CO.,LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Byeong-Mo Lee Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dong-Hwi Hwang Managing Director & Head-Finance
Seung-Gi Choi Head-Compliance Support
Sung-Moon Choi Independent Director
Gi-Dong Park Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HJ SHIPBUILDING & CONSTRUCTION CO.,LTD-5.10%511
VINCI0.25%57 954
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-5.67%32 396
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-1.40%32 165
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-2.59%20 591
FERROVIAL, S.A.-6.57%20 180