HJ Shipbuilding nstruction : Material Business Matters Related to Investment Decisions

Material Business Matters Related to Investment Decisions
1. Title
Selected as a successful bidder for 'Janghang Line
Improvement Phase 2- Other Construction for Area 2
Roadbed Facility'
2. Details
HJ Shipbuilding & Construction was selected as a
successful bidder for 'Janghang Line Improvement
Phase 2- Other Construction for Area 2 Roadbed
Facility,' and the key contents are as follows:.
1. Client: National Railroad Corporation
2. Amount of successful bid: About KRW 89.1 billion
(including VAT)
3. Recent sales (KRW): 1,695,814,564,029
4. Ratio to sales (%): 5.25%
3. Date of board resolution (decision date) or confirmation date
2022-03-14
- Attendance of outside directors
Present(No.)
-
Absent(No.)
-
- Attendance of auditors (members of Audit Committee who are not outside directors)
-
4. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
※ Project outline: Janghang Line Improvement Phase 2- Other Construction for Area 2 Roadbed Facility (total length L=8,556m, double track)
- Roadbed [6,019m of earth work (5,829m of earth work + 190m of excavation),
bridge 2,537m]
1. "2. Amount of successful bid" is the amount equivalent to the Company's share
(70%) of KRW 127.3 billion, the total amount of successful bid.
2. "2. Recent sales (KRW)" are based on the consolidated financial statements as
of the end of 2020.
3. "3. Date of board resolution (decision date) or confirmation date" is based on the date when the notification of selection as a successful bidder was received from the client.
4. The details above are subject to change during the contract signing process, and the confirmed details will be disclosed when the main contract is concluded in
the future.
※ Related disclosure
-
