- Praised for submitting a secure airport design that could withstand a once-in-a-thousand-year disaster

- Solidified its position as the top airport constructor in the Republic of Korea, having built 13 out of 16 airports in the country

- An Aerial View of Saemangeum International Airport

On June 18, HJ Shipbuilding & Construction (HJSC) announced that it was selected as the qualified contractor for the contract documents for the Saemangeum International Airport Project initiated by the Seoul Regional Office of Aviation (SROA) under the Ministry of Land, Transport, and Maritime Affairs.

The Saemangeum International Airport Project is scheduled to open in 2029. This construction initiative, with an estimated budget of approximately KRW 560 billion, encompasses the development of a runway, apron, control tower, and navigation safety facilities.

HJSC, as the lead company in the consortium, holds a 35% stake and has partnered with DAEWOO E&C, KOLON Global, KCC E&C, and SHINSUNG Construction, securing the qualification as the contractor for the contract documents.

The multinational construction company took the lead in the bidding competition by achieving the highest score in the design review and deliberations at the end of last May, surpassing its competitors.

It was reported that the global constructor received high scores from evaluators for designing the airport to minimize ground subsidence and ensure safety, even during once-in-a-thousand-year natural disasters such as extreme floods.

Additionally, the South Korean construction company received acclaim for developing a 'non-stop airport' operational plan aimed at enhancing passenger convenience and maximizing operational safety and efficiency. This, coupled with the outcomes of the price review and evaluation, solidified its selection as the qualified contractor for the contract documents.

Thus, HJSC has once again proven its exceptional capabilities in the airport construction sector. Starting with Gimpo International Airport in 1971, the company has been pivotal in building 13 out of 16 domestic airports, including ongoing expansions at Incheon International Airport since 1992. This achievement underscores its strong reputation in domestic airport construction, firmly positioning it as a leader in the industry. The company is currently involved in the westward expansion project of Passenger Terminal 2 at Incheon International Airport as part of the fourth phase construction, with a budget totaling KRW 300 billion.

These accomplishments can be attributed to HJSC's technical expertise and proven track record in developing all critical aspects of airport infrastructure, including dredging and reclamation, runways, terminals, infrastructure facilities, and ongoing maintenance.

Furthermore, as a prominent construction company, HJSC distinguishes itself with its advanced on-site safety management capabilities, particularly in an era where quality and safety are paramount. Achieving five consecutive years without major accidents is a rarity among large construction firms, underscoring their robust commitment to safety operations and management.

An official from HJSC stated, "Drawing on our extensive experience and expertise gained from both domestic and international airport projects, we are committed to successfully leading the Saemangeum International Airport Project." He added, "We will continue to strengthen our position as the foremost authority in airport construction in South Korea."