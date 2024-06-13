- Signed a KRW 331.9 billion contract for Section 3-2 of the GTX-B (Yongsan - Sangbong) Construction Project

- Anticipated to reach KRW 1.5 trillion in the first half of this year if the contract for the Saemangeum Airport Construction Project, for which the company has been designated as the top bidder in the design evaluation, is finalized

- Location of Section 3-2 for the GTX-B line (Yongsan-Sangbong)

HJ Shipbuilding & Construction (HJSC) revealed on June 11 that it had been selected as the contractor for the roadbed construction of Section 3-2 in the GTX-B (Yongsan - Sangbong) Construction Project initiated by the Korea National Railway.

The GTX-B line spans 82.8 kilometers and serves as a high-speed railroad connecting Songdo (Incheon) with Maseok (Namyangju). It comprises a total of 14 stations, divided into two sections: government-led and private sector-led (build-transfer-operate or 'BTO') parts. The government-led section stretches from Yongsan to Sangbong, while the private sector-led part encompasses the Univ. of Incheon-Yongsan and Sangbong-Maseok segments.

The government-led part is further segmented into 5 sections, with HJSC designated for Section 3-2, which spans from Sangbong-dong to Sinnae-dong. In detail, the multinational construction company will be responsible for constructing Sangbong Station and its lobby, as well as a subway transfer way to Line 7. Additionally, they will oversee tunnel construction for a duration of 68 months. The total contract value amounts to KRW 331.9 billion, with HJSC holding a 70% share.

The South Korean construction company has also participated in Section 4 (Samseong - Dongtan) of the GTX-A Construction Project, which commenced operations in March of this year. Additionally, the nation's leading construction firm is currently managing Section 1 of the Chuncheon-Sokcho Railway Construction, Section 8 of the Indeokwon-Dongtan Double-track Railway Construction, and Section 2 of the Janghang Line Improvement Stage II. With prior experience in various railroad roadbed and subway construction projects, including the Gyeongbu high-speed railway, the company reaffirms its excellence in this field by securing the construction contract for the GTX-B line.

HJSC possesses specialized capabilities in public construction, encompassing national infrastructure projects such as airports, harbors, roads, and railways. For instance, this year, the multinational construction company has secured a variety of construction projects, including decommissioning work for Kipower Units 4, 5, and 6, the development of Namyangju Yangjeong Subway Station District, Tongil-ro Bypass Construction, Section 3 of the Suseo-Gwangju Double-track Railway Construction, and Section 2 of the second-phase construction of the Busan-Jinhae Free Economic Zone (BJFEZ).

Thanks to the continued success in urban improvement ventures and the recent contract signing for the GTX-B construction project, HJSC has surpassed KRW 1 trillion in total contract value as of the end of May this year-more than double compared to the previous year. Moreover, the global construction leader secured the top spot in design evaluations. Consequently, it is anticipated that HJSC will achieve a total contract value of KRW 1.5 trillion for the first half of this year, inclusive of the highly anticipated Saemangeum Airport Construction Project, for which the company is expected to be named this month.

An official from HJSC remarked, "Despite the current slowdown in the construction industry, we have managed to maximize profits by concentrating on our specialized sectors." He further stated, "We are committed to sustaining solid growth by securing new orders."