- Acknowledged as the top candidate and construction expert capable of enhancing business performance and propelling the company forward into the future

- Revealed his ambition to transform HSJC into a dependable top-tier constructor through sustained expansion

- New CEO Kim Wan-seok

On March 29, HJ Shipbuilding & Construction (HJSC) announced that the appointment of Kim Wan-seok as its new CEO in the construction sector, following a general shareholders' meeting.

The new CEO holds a BA degree in civil engineering from Chung-Ang University. He joined DONGBU Corporation in 1988, where he gained diverse experiences and expertise in the civil engineering business. Since 2021, he has served as the CEO of DONGBU Engineering, playing a significant role in its ongoing growth and development.

The industry has expressed high expectations regarding his appointment, seeing him as the ideal candidate to enhance HJSC's business performance. With 36 years of experience as a construction expert, top engineer and salesperson in civil engineering, he has accumulated extensive knowhow and expertise in the construction field, making him well-suited for the role.

Meanwhile, the global shipbuilding & construction company strengthened its foundation for future growth by rebranding from HANJIN Heavy Industries to HJSC in 2021. As a result, the nation's leading construction firm has secured over KRW 5 trillion construction contracts, equivalent to a workload spanning five years. These contracts include Gwanggyo-Homaesil Double-track Railway Construction (Shipbuilding Line), Korea Institute of Energy Technology Campus Construction, Boryeong New Combined Cycle Power Plant No. 1 Construction and Indeokwon-Dongtan Double Track Railway Construction. HJSC has also fortified its presence in the housing sector, experiencing annual growth in housing improvement of over 20 percent each year. By the end of March this year, the company already secured approximately KRW 320 billion in orders, surpassing more than half of the total contract amount from the previous year. This achievement was made possible by significantly enhancing people's awareness of its housing brand 'HAEMORO'. In particular, HJSC is insulated from the risks associated with project financing, which have recently posed a serious threat to the construction industry.

During the appointment, CEO Kim Wan-seok remarked, "It is a great honor to contribute to the legacy of HJSC, which has already made significant strides over its 86-year history." He continued, "I will exert my upmost efforts to assist HJSC in evolving into a reliable top-tier constructor capable of sustained growth even in challenging business environments."