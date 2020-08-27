Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  HK Asia Holdings Limited    1723   KYG451571072

HK ASIA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1723)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HK Asia : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON THURSDAY, 27 AUGUST 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 10:38am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HK Asia Holdings Limited

港 亞 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1723)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON THURSDAY, 27 AUGUST 2020

At the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of HK Asia Holdings Limited (the "Company") held on Thursday, 27 August 2020, all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM dated 28 July 2020 were taken by poll. The poll results are as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of Votes (%)

For

Against

1.

To consider and adopt the audited consolidated

284,104,000

0

financial statements and the reports of the

(100%)

(0%)

directors and auditor of the Company for the

year ended 31 March 2020.

2(i).

To re-elect Mr. Chung Chi Fai as an executive

284,104,000

0

director of the Company.

(100%)

(0%)

2(ii).

To re-elect Mr. Lam Kin Lun Davie as a non-

284,104,000

0

executive director of the Company.

(100%)

(0%)

2(iii).

To re-elect Mr. Kwok Wai Leung, Stanley as

284,104,000

0

an independent non-executive director of the

(100%)

(0%)

Company.

2(iv).

To authorise the board of directors of the

284,104,000

0

Company to fix the directors' remuneration.

(100%)

(0%)

1

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of Votes (%)

For

Against

3.

To re-appoint HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng

284,104,000

0

Limited as auditor of the Company and to

(100%)

(0%)

authorise the board of directors of the Company

to fix their remuneration.

4.

To give a general mandate to the directors of the

284,104,000

0

Company to repurchase shares of the Company

(100%)

(0%)

not exceeding 10% of the total number of issued

shares of the Company as at the date of passing

of this resolution.

5.

To give a general mandate to the directors

284,104,000

0

of the Company to issue, allot and deal with

(100%)

(0%)

additional shares of the Company not exceeding

20% of the total number of issued shares of

the Company as at the date of passing of this

resolution.

6.

Conditional upon the passing of resolutions

284,104,000

0

nos. 4 and 5, to extend the general mandate

(100%)

(0%)

granted to the directors to issue, allot and deal

with additional shares of the Company by the

aggregate number of the shares repurchased by

the Company.

Notes:

  1. As a majority of the votes were cast in favour of each of the resolutions numbered 1 to 6, all resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions.
  2. As at the date of the AGM, the total number of shares of the Company in issue was 400,000,000 shares.
  3. The total number of shares of the Company entitling the holder to attend and vote on the resolutions at the AGM was 400,000,000 shares.

2

  1. There were no shares entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").
  2. No shareholder of the Company was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the resolutions at the AGM.
  3. None of the shareholders of the Company have stated their intention in the Company's circular dated 28 July 2020 to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the AGM.
  4. The Company's branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.

By Order of the Board

Mr. Siu Muk Lung

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 27 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Siu Muk Lung and Mr. Chung Chi Fai; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Ritchie Ma and Mr. Lam Kin Lun Davie; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lee Kwan Ho, Vincent Marshall, Mr. Kwok Wai Leung, Stanley, Mr. Shiao Hei Lok Herod and Mr. Fok Kam Chau.

3

Disclaimer

HK Asia Holdings Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 14:37:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HK ASIA HOLDINGS LIMITED
10:38aHK ASIA : Poll results of the annual general meeting held on thursday, 27 august..
PU
08/13HK ASIA : Further change of venue of annual general meeting to be held on 27 aug..
PU
08/06HK ASIA : Change of venue of annual general meeting to be held on 27 august 2020
PU
07/27HK ASIA : Form of proxy for the annual general meeting to be held on thursday, 2..
PU
07/27HK ASIA : Proposed re-election of directors and proposed granting of general man..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 200 M 25,8 M 25,8 M
Net income 2020 26,6 M 3,43 M 3,43 M
Net cash 2020 102 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 53,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 508 M 195 M 195 M
EV / Sales 2019 7,16x
EV / Sales 2020 6,65x
Nbr of Employees 46
Free-Float 29,0%
Chart HK ASIA HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HK Asia Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HK ASIA HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Chi Fai Chung General Manager & Executive Director
Muk Lung Siu Chairman
Him Chan Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Ritchie Ma Non-Executive Director
Kin Lun Lam Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HK ASIA HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.27%189
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.22%245 883
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-5.77%90 973
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG3.91%84 869
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-5.21%51 463
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY3.06%39 918
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group