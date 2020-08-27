HK Asia : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON THURSDAY, 27 AUGUST 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HK Asia Holdings Limited

港 亞 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1723)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON THURSDAY, 27 AUGUST 2020

At the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of HK Asia Holdings Limited (the "Company") held on Thursday, 27 August 2020, all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM dated 28 July 2020 were taken by poll. The poll results are as follows: