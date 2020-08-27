HK Asia : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON THURSDAY, 27 AUGUST 2020
08/27/2020 | 10:38am EDT
HK Asia Holdings Limited
港 亞 控 股 有 限 公 司
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1723)
POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON THURSDAY, 27 AUGUST 2020
At the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of HK Asia Holdings Limited (the "Company") held on Thursday, 27 August 2020, all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM dated 28 July 2020 were taken by poll. The poll results are as follows:
Ordinary Resolutions
Number of Votes (%)
For
Against
1.
To consider and adopt the audited consolidated
284,104,000
0
financial statements and the reports of the
(100%)
(0%)
directors and auditor of the Company for the
year ended 31 March 2020.
2(i).
To re-elect Mr. Chung Chi Fai as an executive
284,104,000
0
director of the Company.
(100%)
(0%)
2(ii).
To re-elect Mr. Lam Kin Lun Davie as a non-
284,104,000
0
executive director of the Company.
(100%)
(0%)
2(iii).
To re-elect Mr. Kwok Wai Leung, Stanley as
284,104,000
0
an independent non-executive director of the
(100%)
(0%)
Company.
2(iv).
To authorise the board of directors of the
284,104,000
0
Company to fix the directors' remuneration.
(100%)
(0%)
Ordinary Resolutions
Number of Votes (%)
For
Against
3.
To re-appoint HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng
284,104,000
0
Limited as auditor of the Company and to
(100%)
(0%)
authorise the board of directors of the Company
to fix their remuneration.
4.
To give a general mandate to the directors of the
284,104,000
0
Company to repurchase shares of the Company
(100%)
(0%)
not exceeding 10% of the total number of issued
shares of the Company as at the date of passing
of this resolution.
5.
To give a general mandate to the directors
284,104,000
0
of the Company to issue, allot and deal with
(100%)
(0%)
additional shares of the Company not exceeding
20% of the total number of issued shares of
the Company as at the date of passing of this
resolution.
6.
Conditional upon the passing of resolutions
284,104,000
0
nos. 4 and 5, to extend the general mandate
(100%)
(0%)
granted to the directors to issue, allot and deal
with additional shares of the Company by the
aggregate number of the shares repurchased by
the Company.
Notes:
As a majority of the votes were cast in favour of each of the resolutions numbered 1 to 6, all resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions.
As at the date of the AGM, the total number of shares of the Company in issue was 400,000,000 shares.
The total number of shares of the Company entitling the holder to attend and vote on the resolutions at the AGM was 400,000,000 shares.
There were no shares entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").
No shareholder of the Company was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the resolutions at the AGM.
None of the shareholders of the Company have stated their intention in the Company's circular dated 28 July 2020 to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the AGM.
The Company's branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.
By Order of the Board
Mr. Siu Muk Lung
Chairman and Executive Director
Hong Kong, 27 August 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Siu Muk Lung and Mr. Chung Chi Fai; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Ritchie Ma and Mr. Lam Kin Lun Davie; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lee Kwan Ho, Vincent Marshall, Mr. Kwok Wai Leung, Stanley, Mr. Shiao Hei Lok Herod and Mr. Fok Kam Chau.
