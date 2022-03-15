HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments : 2021 Annual Results

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

2021 ANNUAL RESULTS

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

I am pleased to present the 2021 annual results of HK Electric Investments (HKEI), and its wholly-owned subsidiary HK Electric. During the year, we passed a key strategic milestone - we successfully synchronised a new gas-firedcombined-cycle generating unit, L11, ready for commercial operations in May 2022.

This milestone comes at one of the most critical periods in our long history - as we evolve our operations to enable Hong Kong to achieve its decarbonisation goals to create a cleaner, healthier home for future generations. We continue to focus on fighting climate change while meeting energy demands through innovation that ensures excellence in every aspect of our activities. A key achievement on this front is our attainment of over 99.9999% power supply reliability - for the second year in a row - making us one of the world's most reliable electricity companies.

Through the course of the year, we successfully reduced our carbon emissions by about 26% compared to the base year of 2005. We achieved this primarily by progressively replacing coal with natural gas, which has much lower emissions, as our primary fuel for power generation. About 50% of our electricity came from natural gas in 2021, and we will steadily increase this proportion in the coming years.

Other major initiatives of the 2019-2023 Development Plan also progressed well. They include the construction of the last of three new gas-firedcombined-cycle generating units, L12; an offshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal that will enhance the security of gas supply; and the rollout of smart meters with the associated Advanced Metering Infrastructure. These initiatives will enable Hong Kong to transform to a low-carbon and smart city.

Electricity sales increased by 2.2% in 2021 due to increased consumption from the commercial sector as Hong Kong slowly recovered from the economic slowdown triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic during the year. Net tariffs were frozen for 2021 at HK126.4 cents per unit of electricity to enable customers - especially small caterers and underprivileged families - to bounce back.

