HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments : 2022 Interim Results

In addition, customers are encouraged to install their own renewable energy systems through the Feed-in Tariff (FiT) Scheme. During the first half of the year, we connected about 50 new customer installations to the grid, and approved or processed over 250 more applications. Following the decline in solar photovoltaic system costs, the Government lowered the FiT rates to a range of HK$2.5 to HK$4 per kWh beginning on 27 April 2022.

Our Development Plan also details the deployment of smart meters and Advanced Metering Infrastructure, the data from which will empower customers to better manage and control their own electricity consumption via the HK Electric mobile app or corporate website. District-by-district rollout of these meters continued despite COVID-19 restrictions; as a result, 25% of our customer base is now equipped with smart meters. We are on track to install 240,000 meters by the end of 2022.

Other measures we are taking to enable the community to achieve its decarbonisation goals include supporting the electrification of transport and promoting energy efficiency and conservation.

As a long-term advocate and enabler of the electrification of Hong Kong's transport, both private and public, we provided technical consultancy and support to customers seeking to install charging facilities for electric vehicles (EVs) under the Government's EV-charging at Home Subsidy Scheme (EHSS) or using their own resources. We have processed about 400 applications for electricity supply, covering close to 50,000 parking spaces under the EHSS. Apart from the Scheme, we also provided one-stop service to assist other customers to install EV chargers on their premises, covering around 300 parking spaces so far. We also served as EV-charging consultants for the Government's own fleet of vehicles, as well as for public light buses, ferries, and taxis.

The funding and service schemes under the Smart Power Services umbrella successfully assisted our customers interested in cutting their own energy footprints. The Smart Power Building Fund approved 54 applications covering 71 buildings, providing a subsidy total of approximately HK$18 million for projects that will enhance energy efficiency.

Last year, to help promote green living, we launched a competition under the Happy Green Campaign inviting members of the public to illustrate their vision for a decarbonised future. This year, we used the winning designs from that competition to decorate nine of our roadside pillar boxes, furthering our aim of increasing environmental awareness.

Maintaining high quality and performance standards

Electricity sales in the first half of 2022 were significantly depressed by prevailing social distancing measures and milder weather in May as compared with last year, as well as the increased uptake of energy efficiency and conservation efforts across our customer base. Electricity sales showed a decrease of 6.8% as compared to the same six-month period in 2021.