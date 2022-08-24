Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2638   HK0000179108

HK ELECTRIC INVESTMENTS AND HK ELECTRIC INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(2638)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-08-24 am EDT
6.530 HKD   -1.06%
05:58aHK ELECTRIC INVESTMENTS AND HK ELECTRIC INVESTMENTS : Encourages the Community to Beat the Heat the Green Way
PU
08/04CK Hutchison H1 profit rises 4.3%, aims for solid H2 performance
RE
08/02HK Electric Investments' H1 Profit Rises to $114 Million
MT
Summary 
Most relevant

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments : Encourages the Community to Beat the Heat the Green Way

08/24/2022 | 05:58am EDT
HK Electric launched today (24 August) a new "Breeze to Care" programme to distribute 4,000 electric fan-packets to encourage the community to cope with the recent hot weather in a more energy-efficient way.

Managing Director of HK Electric, Mr. Wan Chi-tin, announced this at the premiere of a new puppet show produced to urge the public to take a more active role in decarbonisation and supporting Hong Kong to achieve carbon neutrality.

Over the next few weeks, HK Electric will team up with social welfare NGOs to distribute these fan-packets to people and families in need on Hong Kong and Lamma Islands. Each packet contains a household circulation fan and two hand-held ones.

"We experienced the hottest month on record in July and the trend is for more extreme weather to continue under the influence of global warming, which is already affecting our daily life," Mr. Wan said.

"The circulation fans we give out will not only accelerate indoor ventilation, but also help cool air more efficiently if used with air conditioning, enhancing energy efficiency while creating a more comfortable environment," he explained. About a hundred elders from five NGOs participating in today's premiere were among the first to receive the packets.

"Since the outbreak of the pandemic, HK Electric has been supporting the community by distributing daily and anti-epidemic supplies to the hard-hits and vulnerable groups and offering various relief services to the needy."

Mr. Wan said he hoped the fan-packets　would not only help citizens stay cool in the summer heat, but also encourage them to build energy-saving habits.

Entitled "At Home with Greenie", the newly-produced puppet show is developed for this year's CAREnJOY programme to promote low carbon living and electrical safety while encouraging single elders to stay in touch with the community and to seek help when needed. The show will be staged as part of CAREnJOY's roving electrical safety talks from next month.

The "Breeze to Care" programme was supported by HK Electric's Smart Power Care Fund, which comprises eight subsidy schemes and relief measures, such as distribution of dining coupons, and subsidies for energy-efficient installations and appliances, etc., to help those in need improve living environment, adopt low-carbon lifestyle and enhance electrical safety.

Initiated by HK Electric, the CAREnJOY programme has been run in joint efforts with nine elderly service NGOs to extend care to single elders through home visits, supplies delivery, electrical safety talks and gatherings. During the pandemic, useful information about health management, electrical safety at home and green living is sent weekly in the form of mobile phone messages to keep single elders connected.

Disclaimer

HK Electric Investments Ltd. published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 09:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
