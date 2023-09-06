Press Release

6 September 2023

HK Electric Introduces

Green Mobile Emergency Power Supply

HK Electric has introduced a green mobile electricity supply system to provide customers with reliable and emission-free energy during emergencies. The system, comprising an energy storage truck (EST) and a power changeover truck (PCT), will provide temporary relief when normal power supply is not available. It could also serve as a clean backup power source for large-scale and major events. The system is the first of its kind that combines the usage of power changeover and energy storage to achieve uninterrupted power supply during emergency situations.

Mr. Kwan Ying-leung, Engineering Director of HK Electric, officiated at the handover ceremony of the mobile electricity supply system at HK Electric's Cyberport Switching Station today (6 September 2023) together with representatives from the system manufacturer, Wuhan NARI Limited Liability Company of State Grid Electric Power Research Institute.

Mr. Kwan said, "During power interruptions, we may need to use mobile generators to provide emergency electricity supply to affected customers but they are usually diesel- fuelled. On the contrary, the newly-introduced green mobile power system runs on batteries so could avoid air and noise pollution during operations, minimising the environmental impact on the surroundings. This way, it could help the city achieve carbon neutrality while also enhancing our emergency preparedness."

In addition to coping with emergencies, HK Electric plans to use the new system as one of the backup power solutions in large-scale events, Mr. Kwan noted. The "FIA World Rallycross Championship" to be held in Central Harbourfront later this year will be an opportunity to utilise the new system to provide emission-free backup power and an additional source of uninterrupted power supply, he added.

The EST has a maximum output of 250 kW and a capacity of 500 kWh, equivalent to approximately 10,000 portable 10,000-mAh power banks. It can provide up to 2 hours' continuous power supply for more than 650 3-person households assuming they use an average of 275 units of electricity per month.

Batteries mean greener electricity. Other than being pollution-free, the replacement of diesel generators with ESTs could save 0.7 kg of carbon dioxide for each unit of electricity generated. The whole system is expected to save around 1,800 tonnes of carbon dioxide in 10 years' service, equivalent to approximately the carbon dioxide