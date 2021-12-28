Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited
  News
  Summary
    2638   HK0000179108

HK ELECTRIC INVESTMENTS AND HK ELECTRIC INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(2638)
HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments : Launches New Mobile App for Customers with Smart Meters to Optimise Energy Use

12/28/2021 | 04:27am EST
HK Electric has launched a new mobile app with practical and thoughtful functions added to provide greater convenience to customers in handling electricity-related matters anytime and anywhere. Together with the new Smart Metering System, customers who have smart meters installed can understand better their consumption details through this app, allowing them to optimise their energy use more effectively.

The HK Electric App adopts a biometric login without using passwords to allow customers to experience a safe and hassle-free login. The app also supports services application, progress tracking and "Account-On-Line" service. After registering for "Account-On-Line", customers will be able to log in via the app to check their electricity bills, the latest balance and payment records for the past 12 months, as well as setting notification alerts for new bills. Each "Account-On-Line" account can manage up to 20 electricity accounts simultaneously.

The new app also comes with enhanced practicability by providing customers with consumption records of the past 25 months for comparison, as well as information on monthly maximum temperatures for reference. Customers can manage the use of electricity more effectively through a better understanding of the electricity consumption pattern.

To date, HK Electric has installed smart meters as planned for more than 120,000 customers on Hong Kong and Lamma islands. The setup of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Systems that connect smart meters has also been completed. Customers installed with new smart meters can use the HK Electric App or the HK Electric webpage to check their electricity consumption data at half-hour intervals anytime they like.

Managing Director of HK Electric, Mr. Wan Chi-tin, said that "following the installation and construction of the smart metering and related ICT systems, as well as the launch of the new mobile app, customers will be able to manage their energy use at the touch of a fingertip and help transform Hong Kong into a greener and smarter city."

The app provides various options for personalised settings, including an alert when the electricity consumption has reached a selected percentage of the consumption of the last billing cycle.

It also provides various functions to help users organise more effectively their records of electrical appliances at home. Users can store information on household electrical appliances, including the type, model, date of purchase, warranty information etc., and such information can be updated for future review. They can also set reminders for warranty expiration for the appliances.

In addition, electric vehicle drivers will be able to make use of the app to check the latest information on locations and real time occupancy status of HK Electric's free electric vehicle charging facilities on Hong Kong Island.

It is expected that the whole smart meter deployment scheme for all 580,000 customers will be completed by 2025.

Disclaimer

HK Electric Investments Ltd. published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 09:26:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 11 266 M 1 444 M 1 444 M
Net income 2021 2 835 M 363 M 363 M
Net Debt 2021 48 039 M 6 159 M 6 159 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,8x
Yield 2021 4,16%
Capitalization 68 215 M 8 744 M 8 746 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,3x
EV / Sales 2022 10,0x
Nbr of Employees 1 689
Free-Float 45,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 7,72 HKD
Average target price 8,53 HKD
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chi Tin Wan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kim Man Wong Chief Financial Officer
Kin Ning Fok Chairman
Wai Kin Wan General Manager-Information Technology
Chi Wai Fong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HK ELECTRIC INVESTMENTS AND HK ELECTRIC INVESTMENTS LIMITED1.18%8 744
NEXTERA ENERGY18.37%179 182
ENEL S.P.A.-16.29%79 729
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION12.81%79 465
SOUTHERN COMPANY8.32%70 964
IBERDROLA, S.A.-14.27%70 145