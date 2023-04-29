Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2638   HK0000179108

HK ELECTRIC INVESTMENTS AND HK ELECTRIC INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(2638)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08:35 2023-04-28 am EDT
4.950 HKD   +0.61%
04/29Hk Electric Investments And Hk Electric Investments : Offers Special Fuel Rebate
PU
04/24Hk Electric Investments And Hk Electric Investments : Latest Response on Power Interruption Incident
PU
04/24Hk Electric Investments And Hk Electric Investments : Invites all to be Chill in Supporting Carbon Neutrality
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments : Offers Special Fuel Rebate

04/29/2023 | 11:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

30 April 2023

HK Electric Offers Special Fuel Rebate

In response to media enquiries, a spokesperson for HK Electric said that funds will be drawn from the Fuel Clause Recovery Account to provide a Special Fuel Rebate to all HK Electric customers, so that the Fuel Cost Charge (FCC) to be paid by customers in May will remain unchanged.

The spokesperson explained that in accordance with the established mechanism, the FCC is adjusted monthly to reflect the changes in fuel costs more promptly. Following the drop of international fuel prices since early this year, the increase of HK Electric's FCC has eased off, and will go up by 1.1 cents in May to 91.7 cents per unit of electricity. However, based on the fuel prices in recent months, the FCC is expected to go down by mid-2023 in line with our suggestion at a meeting of Legco's Environmental Affairs Panel in March.

"In view of this, we have decided to offer a Special Fuel Rebate to our customers so that the FCC payable in May will be frozen at the April level, i.e., 90.6 cents per unit of electricity," the spokesperson added.

Furthermore, with the new offshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal developed jointly with CLP Power going into operation in mid-2023, we will have greater access to LNG at competitive prices which is conducive to us curbing our fuel cost, the spokesman noted.

Under the Scheme of Control Agreement entered between HK Electric and the Government, fuel cost is passed through to customers without any profits incurred.

Media Enquiries:

Elaine Wong

Manager (Media Relations)

Contact: 2843 3229 / media@hkelectric.com

Disclaimer

HK Electric Investments Ltd. published this content on 30 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2023 03:47:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about HK ELECTRIC INVESTMENTS AND HK ELECTRIC INVESTMENTS LIMITED
04/29Hk Electric Investments And Hk Elect : Offers Special Fuel Rebate
PU
04/24Hk Electric Investments And Hk Elect : Latest Response on Power Interruption Incident
PU
04/24Hk Electric Investments And Hk Elect : Invites all to be Chill in Supporting Carbon Neutra..
PU
04/20Hk Electric Investments And Hk Elect : Response on Power Interruption
PU
04/19Hk Electric Investments And Hk Elect : Response on Power Interruption
PU
04/18Hk Electric Investments And Hk Elect : FSRU Vessel Berths as Final Countdown to Launch of ..
PU
04/14Hutchison briefed UK government as Vodafone deal set for regulatory scrutiny
RE
04/14Hutchison briefed UK government as Vodafone deal set for regulatory scrutiny
RE
04/13Regas ship arrives for Hong Kong's first LNG import terminal
RE
04/13Hk Electric Investments And Hk Elect : Hong Kong's First FSRU Vessel Weighs Anchor as Offs..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 11 514 M 1 467 M 1 467 M
Net income 2023 3 014 M 384 M 384 M
Net Debt 2023 50 818 M 6 474 M 6 474 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,5x
Yield 2023 6,47%
Capitalization 43 739 M 5 572 M 5 572 M
EV / Sales 2023 8,21x
EV / Sales 2024 8,09x
Nbr of Employees 1 690
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart HK ELECTRIC INVESTMENTS AND HK ELECTRIC INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HK ELECTRIC INVESTMENTS AND HK ELECTRIC INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 4,95 HKD
Average target price 6,78 HKD
Spread / Average Target 37,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chi Tin Wan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kim Man Wong Chief Financial Officer
Kin Ning Fok Chairman
Wai Kin Wan General Manager-Information Technology
Chi Wai Fong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HK ELECTRIC INVESTMENTS AND HK ELECTRIC INVESTMENTS LIMITED-4.26%5 572
NEXTERA ENERGY-8.34%155 055
IBERDROLA, S.A.7.78%81 866
SOUTHERN COMPANY2.94%80 199
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-3.42%76 202
ENEL S.P.A.23.24%69 505
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer