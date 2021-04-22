Log in
    2638   HK0000179108

HK ELECTRIC INVESTMENTS AND HK ELECTRIC INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(2638)
HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments : "Green TV" Goes Live to Promote Decarbonisation

04/22/2021 | 06:38am EDT
Combatting climate change and striving to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 is a common goal of Hong Kong and many other countries around the world. On Earth Day today, HK Electric's Happy Green Campaign launched 'Green TV' to promote decarbonisation and encourage the public to take steps to reduce carbon footprint in their daily life.

'Green TV' will be broadcast on the Happy Green Campaign mini-site and the campaign's Facebook page. Through different channels and programmes, it presents in a light-hearted way Hong Kong's decarbonisation strategy, while promoting energy efficiency and a low carbon lifestyle. These channels include:

  • A glossary introducing 20 terms or concepts about decarbonisation;
  • An information hub suggesting 50 actions to cut carbon emission;
  • A learning centre providing online resources such as mini-movie, online games, animation series and interactive drama;
  • A column collecting ideas to inspire the public to reduce the use of energy;
  • A dedicated channel featuring the low-carbon life of campaign spokesperson Green Kid and her family;
  • A platform reporting on green activities at Happy Green Schools in Hong Kong and green news from abroad; and
  • A forum discussing current topics about energy efficiency and green lifestyle.

'Everyone of us has a role to play in the fight against climate change. At HK Electric, we are committed to decarbonising our power generation and operations in support of the Government's vision of achieving carbon neutrality. We are also keen to assist our customers and the community in doing so,' General Manager (Public Affairs) of HK Electric Ms. Mimi Yeung said.

'We hope Green TV will enhance public understanding of decarbonisation and prompt people to think about how they can help Hong Kong fulfil its pledge of carbon neutrality by 2050,' she added.

And following the rollout of the 'Smart City Take Action' animation series under the campaign in 2020, a design competition will be organised this year to invite the public to share their ideas of a smart city or their decarbonisation action plans. Winning entries will be showcased at HK Electric's roadside transmission pillars. Details of the competition will be announced later in the year.

In addition, the 'Green Energy Dreams Come True' competition, aimed to encourage secondary school students to realise their STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineers, Art and Mathematics) dreams to promote energy efficiency and renewable energy, will resume this year. Decarbonisation will be included as one of the themes, and the competition will be extended to tertiary institutes.

The 'Happy Green Schools Fund' will continue to provide up to HK$10,000 seed money to each of the shortlisted Happy Green primary schools to organise projects on low carbon and energy conservation.

Applications for the above programmes and other campaign activities will be open in June. For more details, visit the HK Electric website www.hkelectric.com/happygreencampaign, the campaign's Facebook page http://www.facebook.com/hkelectrichappygreencampaign, or call 3143 3727.

HK Electric Investments Ltd. published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 10:37:01 UTC.


