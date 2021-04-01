Log in
Letter to New Holders of Share Stapled Units: (1) Annual General Meeting; and (2) Election of Language and Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications, and Reply Form

04/01/2021 | 04:51am EDT
Personal Identification Number

7 April 2021

Dear Holder(s) of Share Stapled Units,

HK Electric Investments (the "Trust", the trustee of which is HK Electric Investments Manager Limited (the "Trustee-Manager")) and HK Electric Investments Limited (the "Company")

1. Annual General Meeting of the Trust and the Company (the "AGM")

The AGM will be held on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 at 12:00 noon on the 1st Floor, Harbour Grand Kowloon, 20 Tak Fung Street, Hung Hom, Kowloon, Hong Kong.

Online Attendance at the AGM

In addition to physical attendance, you have the option of attending , participating and voting at the AGM through online access by visiting https://web.lumiagm.com. If you attend the AGM online, you will be able to view a live webcast of the AGM, cast your vote on the resolutions in real time and submit online questions to the Trustee-Manager and the Company. The online platform will be open for holders of share stapled units to log in approximately 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the AGM (i.e. around 11:30 a.m. on 12 May 2021). Your login details for the AGM online platform are as follows:

• Meeting ID

: 179-800-674

• Username

: your 10-digit holder of share stapled unit reference number starting with "C" ("SRN") printed under the barcode on the top right corner of this letter

• Password

: the 5-digit Personal Identification Number (PIN) below the SRN

Please keep the login details in safe custody for use at the AGM and do not disclose them to anyone else.

If you wish to appoint a proxy to attend the AGM online, please call Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Share Stapled Units Registrar, at its hotline (852) 2862 8558 for arrangement.

2. Election of Language and Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications

Pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the Trustee-Manager and the Company are making available to you certain options for receipt of future corporate communications of the Trust, the Trustee-Manager and the Company (the "Corporate Communications"), which means any document(s) to be issued by the Trust, the Trustee-Manager and the Company for the information or action of their securities' holders, including but not limited to (a) directors' reports, annual accounts together with copies of the auditors' reports and, where applicable, summary financial reports; (b) interim reports and, where applicable, summary interim reports; (c) notices of meetings; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms. You may elect one of the following options:

Option 1: to access all future Corporate Communications (which are available in both English and Chinese) through the Company's website at

  1. hkei.hk (the "Website Version") instead of receiving printed copies by mail; or
    Option 2: to receive by mail the printed English version of all future Corporate Communication s; or
    Option 3: to receive by mail the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications; or
    Option 4: to receive by mail both the printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communication s.

To support the environment through reducing paper consumption , we recommend you to select Option 1 above and receive the Website Version of all future Corporate Communications . To make your election, please mark an "X" in the appropriate box on the Reply Form enclosed with this letter and sign and return it to the Share Stapled Units Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited , at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. If you post the Reply Form in Hong Kong, you may use the freepost mail ing label at the bottom of the Reply Form. Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. The Reply Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.hkei.hk or the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

Please note that any instructions in respect of election of language and/or means of receipt of Corporate Communications you may have given to the Trustee-Manager and the Company or the Share Stapled Units Registrar in the past has ceased to be valid, and you are requested to make your election again as set out above.

If the Trustee-Manager and the Company do not receive the enclosed Reply Form or a response from you by 6 May 2021, you will be deemed to have consented to receiving the Website Version of all future Corporate Communications and a notification letter informing you of the posting of the Corporate Communications on the Company's website will be sent to you in the future.

You are entitled to change the choice of language and/or means of receipt of future Corporate Communications at any time by notice in writing to the Share Stapled Units Registrar or by email to the Company at mail@hkei.hk. If you have elected (or are deemed to have consented) to receive the Website Version of future Corporate Communications, and if for any reason, you have difficulty in accessing the Corporate Communications via the Company's website, the Trustee-Manager and the Company will upon your request to us or the Share Stapled Units Registrar, promptly send the requested Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge.

Please note that (a) printed copies of the English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications will be available from the Trustee-Manager and the Company or the Share Stapled Units Registrar upon request; and (b) the Website Version of all future Corporate Communications in both English and Chinese will be available on the Company's website at www.hkei.hk and the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the Share Stapled Units Registrar's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

Alex Ng

Company Secretary

HEIH-07042021-1(7)

CCS8272HEIH

回條 Reply Form

:

港燈電力投資管理人有限公司（「受託人－經理」）及

To: HK Electric Investments Manager Limited (the "Trustee-Manager") and

港燈電力投資有限公司（「本公司」或「貴公司」）（股份代號：2638

HK Electric Investments Limited (the "Company") (Stock Code: 2638)

經股份合訂單位過戶登記處

c/o Share Stapled Units Registrar

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

香港中央證券登記有限公司轉交

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M

Wan Chai, Hong Kong

本人／我們希望以下列方式收取港燈電力投資、受託人－經理及貴公司之公司通訊*（「公司通訊」）：

I/We would like to receive Corporate Communications* of HK Electric Investments, the Trustee-Manager and the Company (the "Corporate Communications") in the manner as indicated below:

(請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

(Please markXin ONLY ONE of the following boxes)

  • 瀏覽所有日後在本公司網站登載之公司通訊（英文版本及中文版本）（「 網上版本」），代替以郵寄收取印刷本，並收取公司通訊已在本公司網站 登載之通知信函
    to access all future Corporate Communications (which are available in both English and Chinese) through the Company's website ("Website Version") instead of receiving printed copies by mail, and receive a notification letter of the posting of the Corporate Communications on the Company's website; OR

以郵寄收取所有日後公司通訊之英文印刷本

to receive by mail the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications; OR

以郵寄收取所有日後公司通訊之中文印刷本

to receive by mail the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications; OR

以郵寄收取所有日後公司通訊之英文及中文印刷本

to receive by mail both the printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications.

股份合訂單位持有人姓名 #

簽名

Name(s) of Holder(s) of Share Stapled Units#

Signature

（請用英文正楷填寫 Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS

地址 #

Address#

（請用英文正楷填寫 Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS

聯絡電話號碼 ( 可選擇是否填寫）

日期

Contact Telephone Number (Optional)

Date

  • 假如 閣下從本公司或香港交易及結算所有限公司之網站下載本回條，請必須填上有關資料。
    You are required to fill in the details if you download this Reply Form from the Company's website or the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited.

附註 Notes

  1. 倘若受託人－經理及本公司於 2021 5 6 前仍未收到本回條或 閣下之回覆， 閣下將被視為已同意登入本公司網站收取所有公司通訊之網上版本。 閣下日後將獲寄發有關公司通訊已
    在本公司網站登載之通知信函。
    If the Trustee-Manager and the Company do not receive this Reply Form or a response from you by 6 May 2021, you will be deemed to have consented to receiving the Website Version of all Corporate Communications, and a notification letter of the posting of the Corporate Communications on the Company's website will be sent to you in the future.
  2. 如屬聯名股份合訂單位持有人，則本回條須由該名於股份合訂單位登記冊上排名首位之股份合訂單位持有人簽署，方為有效。
    If your share stapled units are held in joint names, the holder of share stapled units whose name appears first on the Share Stapled Units Register in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Reply Form in order to be valid.
  3. 上述指示適用於所有日後寄發予 閣下之公司通訊，直至(i) 閣下以書面方式通知股份合訂單位登記處香港中央證券登記有限公司，地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓，或 電郵至本公司（mail@hkei.hk），另作選擇為止，或(ii) 閣下停止持有股份合訂單位。
    The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communications to be sent to you (i) until you inform your other choice(s) by notice in writing to the Share Stapled Units Registrar, Computershare
    Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong or by emailing the Company at mail@hkei.hk, or (ii) unless you have ceased to have holdings in the share stapled units.
  4. 閣下有權隨時以書面方式通知股份合訂單位登記處，或電郵至本公司（mail@hkei.hk），以更改收取公司通訊之語言版本及／或收取公司通訊之方式。
    You are entitled to change the choice of language and/or means of receipt of the Corporate Communications at any time by notice in writing to the Share Stapled Units Registrar or by emailing the Company at mail@hkei.hk.
  5. 為免存疑，概不接受於本回條上書寫之任何其他指示。

For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other instructions given on this Reply Form.

  • 公司通訊包括但不限於(a)董事局報告、年度賬目連同核數師報告以及（如適用）財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及（如適用）中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及
    1. 委派代表書。

    Corporate Communications include but are not limited to (a) directors' reports, annual accounts together with copies of the auditors' reports and, where applicable, summary financial reports;

    1. interim reports and, where applicable, summary interim reports; (c) notices of meetings; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms.

收集個人資料聲明 PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

本聲明所指的「個人資料」具有《個人資料（私隱）條例》（第 486 章）（「私隱條例」）賦予「個人資料」之相同涵義，當中可能包括 閣下的姓名、郵寄地址及聯絡電話號碼。

"Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Cap 486 ("PDPO"), which may include your name, mailing address and contact telephone number.

閣下於本表格所提供的個人資料將用以處理 閣下要求索取相關公司通訊印刷本之申請。 閣下提供的個人資料是基於自願性質，惟倘若 閣下未能提供該等個人資料，本公司可能無法處理 閣下 的申請。

Your Personal Data provided in this form will be used in connection with processing your request for obtaining printed copy(ies) of the relevant Corporate Communication(s). Your supply of Personal Data is on a voluntary basis. However, the Company may not be able to process your request unless you provide us with your Personal Data.

本公司將就上述用途披露或轉移 閣下的個人資料予本公司的股份合訂單位過戶登記處及／或其他公司或團體，或按法例規定（例如應法庭命令或執法機關的要求）作出披露或轉移，並將在適當 期間內保留該等個人資料作核實及記錄用途。

Your Personal Data will be disclosed or transferred to the Company's Share Stapled Units Registrar and/or other companies or bodies for the purpose stated above, or when it is required to do so by law, for example, in response to a court order or a law enforcement agency's request, and will be retained for such period as may be necessary for the Company's verification and record purpose.

閣下有權根據私隱條例，查閱及／或更正 閣下的個人資料。任何查閱及／或更正 閣下個人資料的要求，均須透過以下其中一項途徑以書面方式提出：

07042021 1 7

You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing by either of the following means:

郵寄：

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M

By mail to:

Personal Data Privacy Officer

香港中央證券登記有限公司

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,

個人資料私隱主任

Wanchai, Hong Kong

電郵：

PrivacyOfficer@computershare.com.hk

By email to:

PrivacyOfficer@computershare.com.hk

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

郵寄標籤 Mailing Label

香港中央證券登記有限公司

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No.37

香港 Hong Kong

當 閣下寄回此回條時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄， 閣下無需支付郵費或貼上郵票。

Please cut the mailing label and stick it on an envelope

to return this Reply Form to us.

No postage is necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

Get in touch with us 與我們聯繫

Send us an enquiry 垂詢

Rate our service 評價

Lodge a complaint 投訴

Contact Us 聯繫我們

www.computershare.com/hk/contact

Disclaimer

HK Electric Investments Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 08:50:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
