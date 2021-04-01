Letter to New Holders of Share Stapled Units: (1) Annual General Meeting; and (2) Election of Language and Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications, and Reply Form

Personal Identification Number

7 April 2021

Dear Holder(s) of Share Stapled Units,

HK Electric Investments (the "Trust", the trustee of which is HK Electric Investments Manager Limited (the "Trustee-Manager")) and HK Electric Investments Limited (the "Company")

1. Annual General Meeting of the Trust and the Company (the "AGM")

The AGM will be held on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 at 12:00 noon on the 1st Floor, Harbour Grand Kowloon, 20 Tak Fung Street, Hung Hom, Kowloon, Hong Kong.

Online Attendance at the AGM

In addition to physical attendance, you have the option of attending , participating and voting at the AGM through online access by visiting https://web.lumiagm.com. If you attend the AGM online, you will be able to view a live webcast of the AGM, cast your vote on the resolutions in real time and submit online questions to the Trustee-Manager and the Company. The online platform will be open for holders of share stapled units to log in approximately 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the AGM (i.e. around 11:30 a.m. on 12 May 2021). Your login details for the AGM online platform are as follows:

• Meeting ID : 179-800-674 • Username : your 10-digit holder of share stapled unit reference number starting with "C" ("SRN") printed under the barcode on the top right corner of this letter • Password : the 5-digit Personal Identification Number (PIN) below the SRN

Please keep the login details in safe custody for use at the AGM and do not disclose them to anyone else.

If you wish to appoint a proxy to attend the AGM online, please call Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Share Stapled Units Registrar, at its hotline (852) 2862 8558 for arrangement.

2. Election of Language and Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications

Pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the Trustee-Manager and the Company are making available to you certain options for receipt of future corporate communications of the Trust, the Trustee-Manager and the Company (the "Corporate Communications"), which means any document(s) to be issued by the Trust, the Trustee-Manager and the Company for the information or action of their securities' holders, including but not limited to (a) directors' reports, annual accounts together with copies of the auditors' reports and, where applicable, summary financial reports; (b) interim reports and, where applicable, summary interim reports; (c) notices of meetings; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms. You may elect one of the following options:

Option 1: to access all future Corporate Communications (which are available in both English and Chinese) through the Company's website at

hkei.hk (the "Website Version") instead of receiving printed copies by mail; or

Option 2: to receive by mail the printed English version of all future Corporate Communication s; or

Option 3: to receive by mail the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications; or

Option 4: to receive by mail both the printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communication s.

To support the environment through reducing paper consumption , we recommend you to select Option 1 above and receive the Website Version of all future Corporate Communications . To make your election, please mark an "X" in the appropriate box on the Reply Form enclosed with this letter and sign and return it to the Share Stapled Units Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited , at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. If you post the Reply Form in Hong Kong, you may use the freepost mail ing label at the bottom of the Reply Form. Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. The Reply Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.hkei.hk or the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

Please note that any instructions in respect of election of language and/or means of receipt of Corporate Communications you may have given to the Trustee-Manager and the Company or the Share Stapled Units Registrar in the past has ceased to be valid, and you are requested to make your election again as set out above.

If the Trustee-Manager and the Company do not receive the enclosed Reply Form or a response from you by 6 May 2021, you will be deemed to have consented to receiving the Website Version of all future Corporate Communications and a notification letter informing you of the posting of the Corporate Communications on the Company's website will be sent to you in the future.

You are entitled to change the choice of language and/or means of receipt of future Corporate Communications at any time by notice in writing to the Share Stapled Units Registrar or by email to the Company at mail@hkei.hk. If you have elected (or are deemed to have consented) to receive the Website Version of future Corporate Communications, and if for any reason, you have difficulty in accessing the Corporate Communications via the Company's website, the Trustee-Manager and the Company will upon your request to us or the Share Stapled Units Registrar, promptly send the requested Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge.

Please note that (a) printed copies of the English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications will be available from the Trustee-Manager and the Company or the Share Stapled Units Registrar upon request; and (b) the Website Version of all future Corporate Communications in both English and Chinese will be available on the Company's website at www.hkei.hk and the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the Share Stapled Units Registrar's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

Alex Ng

Company Secretary

HEIH-07042021-1(7)