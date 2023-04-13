Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2638   HK0000179108

HK ELECTRIC INVESTMENTS AND HK ELECTRIC INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(2638)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  11:59:42 2023-04-13 pm EDT
4.950 HKD    0.00%
04/13Regas ship arrives for Hong Kong's first LNG import terminal
RE
04/13Hk Electric Investments And Hk Electric Investments : Hong Kong's First FSRU Vessel Weighs Anchor as Offshore LNG Terminal Prepares to Go into Service
PU
03/14Cross-Agency Steering Group and CDP co-organise joint seminar on sustainability reporting
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Regas ship arrives for Hong Kong's first LNG import terminal

04/13/2023 | 11:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SINGAPORE, April 14 (Reuters) - The world's largest floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) has arrived in Hong Kong to serve the city's first liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal, said CLP Power Hong Kong Ltd and Hong Kong Electric Co. Ltd.

The FSRU arrived on April 13 and will set sail after checks and port clearance procedures to the offshore Hong Kong LNG terminal next week for final commissioning of the project, the two companies said in a joint statement on Thursday evening.

The 4 million tonnes a year import terminal project has been delayed by more than two years as the COVID-19 pandemic slowed construction.

To be renamed the Bauhinia Spirit, the FSRU owned by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and Vopak, is 345 meters long and has storage capacity of 263,000 cubic meters.

The vessel will be moored at the jetty of Hong Kong LNG terminal to receive, store and regassify LNG.

The LNG terminal, jointly developed by CLP Power and HK Electric, is scheduled to start operating in mid-2023. CLP Power last month issued a tender to purchase a commissioning cargo for the terminal for delivery in May.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sonali Paul)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CLP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 57.8 Delayed Quote.1.49%
HK ELECTRIC INVESTMENTS AND HK ELECTRIC INVESTMENTS LIMITED 0.00% 4.95 Delayed Quote.-4.26%
MITSUI O.S.K. LINES LTD -0.85% 3500 Delayed Quote.7.14%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.72% 5966.92 Real-time Quote.6.53%
ROYAL VOPAK N.V. 0.29% 34.52 Real-time Quote.24.40%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 2.96% 104.0828 Real-time Quote.-50.90%
All news about HK ELECTRIC INVESTMENTS AND HK ELECTRIC INVESTMENTS LIMITED
04/13Regas ship arrives for Hong Kong's first LNG import terminal
RE
04/13Hk Electric Investments And Hk Elect : Hong Kong's First FSRU Vessel Weighs Anchor as Offs..
PU
03/14Cross-Agency Steering Group and CDP co-organise joint seminar on sustainability reporti..
AQ
03/13HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited Announces Final Distributio..
CI
03/13HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited Reports Earnings Results fo..
CI
02/23Hk Electric Investments And Hk Elect : Distributes New Round of Dining Coupons Relief and ..
PU
2022Hong Kong Electric Launches $5 Billion Bond Issuance
MT
2022HK Electric Investments Issues $5 Billion Bonds
MT
2022Hk Electric Investments And Hk Elect : 2023 Tariff Adjustments
PU
2022Hk Electric Investments And Hk Elect : "Belt and Road Advanced Professional Development Pr..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 11 514 M 1 467 M 1 467 M
Net income 2023 3 014 M 384 M 384 M
Net Debt 2023 50 818 M 6 474 M 6 474 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,5x
Yield 2023 6,47%
Capitalization 43 739 M 5 572 M 5 572 M
EV / Sales 2023 8,21x
EV / Sales 2024 8,09x
Nbr of Employees 1 690
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart HK ELECTRIC INVESTMENTS AND HK ELECTRIC INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HK ELECTRIC INVESTMENTS AND HK ELECTRIC INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 4,95 HKD
Average target price 6,78 HKD
Spread / Average Target 37,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chi Tin Wan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kim Man Wong Chief Financial Officer
Kin Ning Fok Chairman
Wai Kin Wan General Manager-Information Technology
Chi Wai Fong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HK ELECTRIC INVESTMENTS AND HK ELECTRIC INVESTMENTS LIMITED-3.29%5 628
NEXTERA ENERGY-5.99%159 018
IBERDROLA, S.A.7.64%81 340
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.59%78 532
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-3.53%76 610
ENEL S.P.A.19.13%66 839
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer