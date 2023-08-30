The following are a sample of what HKBN's Co-Owners think:
"Being a Co-Owner has changed my mentality. Even though the amount I invested in the company isn't large, every time I make a decision, I'll think about whether it's good for the company. This is because our interests are aligned."
James PL Chan
Co-Owner & Associate Director - Field Service Engineering, Enterprise Solutions
"Joining the Co-Ownership plan has made me very proud. It allows me to align my own interest with the company's goals. I am no longer just an employee, but that I'm working for mutual benefits with the company. As a Co-Owner, I think from the company's perspective, and I understand its decisions far better."
Raymond Lui
Co-Owner & Assistant Unit Manager - Residential Acquisition, Residential Solutions
"I have been a HKBNer for 20 years, and I've grown with the company. I recognise the core values and culture of HKBN and I believe in skin-in-the-game. The work that I do fully contributes to the business's growth. Besides salary, as a Co-Owner, I can also share the company's profit gains. Let's keep growing together."
Cherrie Ng
Co-Owner & Senior Unit Manager - Operation Support, Enterprise Solutions
"I have a stronger sense of belonging and have developed new ways of thinking in a broader perspective. I treat the company's business as that of mine. Mentally, I see it as a long-term cooperative and win-win relationship rather than a short-term employment relationship based only on salary."
Wang Xiao Jian
Co-Owner & Senior Account Manager - China Business, JOS
"Once you become a Co-Owner, your mindset towards handling matters changes significantly. You develop an entrepreneurial mindset where you no longer focus solely on your own role but instead have a broader and more long-term perspective."
Yoyo Szeto
Co-Owner & Assistant Manager - Talent & Organization Development
"Having full confidence that we'll achieve the company's goals is the primary reason I decided to join this scheme. After becoming a Co-Owner, I have truly felt a difference inside me, especially when working on deals or handling customers. The sense of that we're all 'sailing in the same boat' is a significant change for me."
Jackal Chau
Co-Owner & Vice President - Service Delivery, Enterprise Solutions
