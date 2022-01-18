HKBN : Cisco and HKBN Partner to Safeguard SMEs in Digital SpaceCisco Umbrella Offers Enterprise-class Cyber Protection to SMEs

For immediate release

Cisco and HKBN Partner to Safeguard SMEs in Digital Space

Cisco Umbrella Offers Enterprise-class Cyber Protection to SMEs

(Hong Kong - 18 January 2022) Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) and HKBN Enterprise Solutions (HKBN) are jointly launching Secured Business Broadband Bundle with Cisco Umbrella Easy Protect to strengthen the Internet security for companies of all sizes in the digital era. The partnership brings users a flexible cloud-delivered security protection to their network, reducing risk and improving performance with minimal costs.

Today, getting on the Internet without some form of cybersecurity is like living in a house without any locks on doors and windows. More devices being used in the digital transformation journey has also led to an increase in information security threats, with more than 40% of Hong Kong Small-to-Medium Enterprises (SMEs) reported having cyber-attacks in the past 12 months* and this risk will only increase going forward.

Whilst all companies need Internet security, not all companies, especially SMEs have the resources to deploy, maintain and upgrade their own Internet security. As such, Cisco and HKBN have teamed up to integrate the cybersecurity and internet solutions, delivering enterprise-grade protection from the cloud at the domain name system (DNS) level for an affordably priced broadband bundled solution to businesses. The new offering includes one- stop installation and technical support from HKBN's professional team of cybersecurity experts.

Wilson Ching, General Manager of Cisco Hong Kong & Macau, said, "Today, cybersecurity is a CEO priority rather than merely an IT issue, because cyber threats can result in devastating impact to business continuity. Cisco is excited to work with HKBN to provide cloud-native cyber protections for Internet users, helping them identify cyber traps, automatically mitigate outages and defend against ransomware at an early stages."

Almira Chan, Co-Owner& Chief Strategy Officer of HKBN, said, "With the right customised solutions, the challenges from cyber-attacks are not insurmountable. By integrating Cisco Umbrella Easy Protect with HKBN's fibre business broadband, we are empowering SMEs with single-point-of-contactenterprise-class network security at an affordable price, and bolstering their first line of digital defence."

Operating from the cloud, Cisco Umbrella Easy Protect blocks malicious attacks from the DNS and, together with HKBN's business broadband, prevents malware from entering the customer's networks or end systems. As it is cloud-based, complex hardware and software upgrade investments are not required, making it cost effective and easy to install.

In addition to Cisco Umbrella Easy Protect, which serves as a primary defence against IT threats, enterprises can also leverage HKBN's professional information security team to analyse or eliminate information security risks at an early stage. HKBN also offers other related information security services. To learn more, please visit https://www.hkbnes.net/ciscooffer/enor contact HKBN at 128 1111.

*According to Cisco's "Cybersecurity for SMBs: Asia Pacific Businesses Prepare for Digital Defense"