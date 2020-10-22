HKBN : Debuts F-Secure Powered All-round Cybersecurity Suite “HKBN PROTECT”Offers Residential Customers 2-month Free Trial of Network Security Solutions

`

For immediate release

HKBN Debuts F-Secure Powered All-round Cybersecurity Suite "HKBN PROTECT" Offers Residential Customers 2-monthFree Trial of Network Security Solutions

(Hong Kong - 22 October 2020) Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited ("HKBN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its partnership with Finnish cybersecurity service provider F- secure, 6-time winner of AV-TEST Best Protection Award*, offering new solutions under HKBN PROTECT. The solutions will empower HKBN residential customer's home network and Internet devices with all-aroundat-home and on-the-go protection. All HKBN residential customers can enjoy

FREE 2-month trial^ of multi-platform network security software "HKBN SAFE", online personal data security solution "HKBN ID PROTECTION", and Virtual Private Network services "HKBN VPN".

From now until 30 November 2020, HKBN residential customers can redeem free-trial coupons via My HKBN App, then renew the services at a discounted fee^. New subscribers of designated home broadband plans can also receive 6 months' HKBN SAFE for free or subscribe to standalone solutions starting from HK$28/month^.

Free Trial of HKBN PROTECT cybersecurity solutions include﹕

Cybersecurity Solutions Details HKBN SAFE HKBN SAFE protects computers and mobile devices from cyberattacks and offers parental control functions. Compatible with a range of operating systems. HKBN ID HKBN ID PROTECTION provides 24/7, AI-powered protection against personal data leaks, sending out notifications and PROTECTION mitigation suggestions as soon as a breach is discovered. HKBN VPN HKBN VPN allows customers to route their network activity through an encrypted network, protecting the privacy and security of their cyber activities and minimising digital footprint. Customers can simply tap to change virtual location, useful for accessing region-specific content.

Elinor Shiu, HKBN Co-Owner and CEO - Residential Solutions said, "As a leading telecom and technology solutions provider, HKBN believes in delivering blazing fast Internet as well as keeping our customers safe online. As the perfect companion to our all-in-one Home Gateway router# offering home network security and parental control for all connected devices, HKBN PROTECT's cybersecurity suite provides all-around,multi-device protection for our residential customers and their families, whether they are at home or on-the-go."

"Since we were founded in Finland in 1988, F-Secure has committed itself to protecting the privacy and security of its customers," said F-Secure Executive Vice President of Consumer Security Kristian Jarnefelt at F-Secure. "We know our customers trust us to protect their devices and data