HKBN LTD.

(1310)
HKBN : Debuts F-Secure Powered All-round Cybersecurity Suite “HKBN PROTECT”Offers Residential Customers 2-month Free Trial of Network Security Solutions

10/22/2020

For immediate release

HKBN Debuts F-Secure Powered All-round Cybersecurity Suite "HKBN PROTECT" Offers Residential Customers 2-monthFree Trial of Network Security Solutions

(Hong Kong - 22 October 2020) Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited ("HKBN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its partnership with Finnish cybersecurity service provider F- secure, 6-time winner of AV-TEST Best Protection Award*, offering new solutions under HKBN PROTECT. The solutions will empower HKBN residential customer's home network and Internet devices with all-aroundat-home and on-the-go protection. All HKBN residential customers can enjoy

  1. FREE 2-month trial^ of multi-platform network security software "HKBN SAFE", online personal data security solution "HKBN ID PROTECTION", and Virtual Private Network services "HKBN VPN".

From now until 30 November 2020, HKBN residential customers can redeem free-trial coupons via My HKBN App, then renew the services at a discounted fee^. New subscribers of designated home broadband plans can also receive 6 months' HKBN SAFE for free or subscribe to standalone solutions starting from HK$28/month^.

Free Trial of HKBN PROTECT cybersecurity solutions include

Cybersecurity Solutions

Details

HKBN SAFE

HKBN SAFE protects computers and mobile devices from

cyberattacks and offers parental control functions. Compatible

with a range of operating systems.

HKBN ID

HKBN ID PROTECTION provides 24/7, AI-powered protection

against personal data leaks, sending out notifications and

PROTECTION

mitigation suggestions as soon as a breach is discovered.

HKBN VPN

HKBN VPN allows customers to route their network activity

through an encrypted network, protecting the privacy and security

of their cyber activities and minimising digital footprint. Customers

can simply tap to change virtual location, useful for accessing

region-specific content.

Elinor Shiu, HKBN Co-Owner and CEO - Residential Solutions said, "As a leading telecom and technology solutions provider, HKBN believes in delivering blazing fast Internet as well as keeping our customers safe online. As the perfect companion to our all-in-one Home Gateway router# offering home network security and parental control for all connected devices, HKBN PROTECT's cybersecurity suite provides all-around,multi-device protection for our residential customers and their families, whether they are at home or on-the-go."

"Since we were founded in Finland in 1988, F-Secure has committed itself to protecting the privacy and security of its customers," said F-Secure Executive Vice President of Consumer Security Kristian Jarnefelt at F-Secure. "We know our customers trust us to protect their devices and data

from a wide variety of online threats. And we're proud to partner with HKBN to offer their customers the solutions they need to protect themselves while living their digital lives."

Learn more about HKBN PORTECT by visiting: https://www.hkbn.net/personal/broadband/en/hkbn- protect.

  • The Best Protection Award was awarded by organization AV-TEST.org, an independent research institute for IT security based in Germany.
    ^ Terms and conditions apply. Service is powered by F-Secure, a Finnish network security services provider.

End

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKBN Ltd. published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2020 10:04:04 UTC

