HKBN Launches UV-C Lighting Disinfection to Fight COVID-19

(Hong Kong - 26 August 2020) HKBN Enterprise Solutions ("HKBNES") today announced the launch of innovative, one-stop disinfection solutions to help companies maintain business continuity amid the COVID-19 outbreak. As the first ICT service provider in Hong Kong to collaborate with Signify (formerly Philips Lighting), the world leader in lighting, HKBNES will offer comprehensive solutions with proven UV-C lighting and smart IoT technologies to companies and institutions seeking to create a virus-free environment for their customers and employees.

These disinfection solutions comprises a portfolio of UV-C based disinfectant products - with validated effectiveness on inactivating COVID-19 virus in a matter of seconds*, for easy sterilisation of air, surfaces and objects. UV-C lighting can be applied to a wide variety of settings, such as offices, schools, retail stores and restaurants, enabling them to continue operations in a safe environment.

For as low as HK$839, HKBNES offers the Philips UV-C Disinfection Desk Lamp with free delivery#. HKBNES can support larger scale deployment with end-to-end service that includes consultation, planning, product delivery, installation and maintenance. When integrated as part of its range of smart office solutions, HKBNES can provide additional safety measures by equipping UV-C luminary deployment with IoT sensors and controls, ensuring the luminaries to operate safely.

Apart from the Philips UV-C Disinfection Desk Lamp, HKBNES also offers an array of smart solutions to help businesses and institutions cope with COVID-19. IoT and AI-based contactless thermal and face mask detection solutions enable businesses to identify and avoid suspected infection before they enter the premises; UV-C chambers disinfect all incoming parcels and bags; and UV-C freestanding luminaries, fixtures and robotic solutions support air and surface disinfection, meeting the operational needs of different industries and organisations.

"We are proud to partner with Signify to be the first ICT service provider to roll out one-stopUV-C disinfection & IoT solutions in Hong Kong. We are committed to bringing innovative technologies from reliable partners to help our enterprise customers fight COVID-19," said Billy Yeung, Co-Owner and CEO of HKBN Enterprise Solutions & JOS Group.

"Signify is the leader in UV-C light sources and has been at the forefront of UV technology for more than 35 years. We have a proven track record of innovation in UV-C lighting, which is designed, manufactured and installed in line with the highest safety standards. Through this cooperation with HKBNES, we hope to raise more awareness on workplace safety and health and introduce an effective disinfection solution for companies and institutions who are seeking ways to provide virus- free environments to their employees," said Timothy Mak, Group General Manager of Signify Hong Kong Ltd.

