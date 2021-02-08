For immediate release

HKBN partners with OliveX to launch KARA Smart Fitness Mirror

(Hong Kong, 8 February 2021) Today's new COVID normal demands more than just unprecedented flexibility for work - but also flexible workouts to stay in shape! Bringing a fitness studio into the comfort of home, Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited ("HKBN") has partnered with global digital health and fitness company OliveX Holdings Limited ("OliveX") to make the KARA Smart Fitness Mirror available for HKBN customers. The interactive fitness device / virtual coach can now be purchased on HKBN's website(https://bit.ly/3q19bB1) for just HK$399/month (24-month contract), a bundle deal comprising a 24-month fitness programme subscription PLUS free 24-month 1Gbps home broadband service^ (total valued at over HK$18,000). This means customers will get the KARA fitness mirror AND the fitness programmes by just adding around HK$200 on top of what they would otherwise pay for a 1Gbps broadband - a supervalue deal that covers both their needs to work and to work out from home!

A full-length wall mirror, the KARA device is perfect for Hong Kong's compact apartments, most of which cannot accommodate full-size workout gear such as spin bikes or treadmills. With an existing library of over 100 fitness classes (each 3 to 60 minutes) for cardio, core barre, boxing, yoga, Pilates, stretching, dance, meditation classes - plus far more to come including classes by local Cantonese speaking celebrity coaches, users can easily customize the class and intensity best suited to their level of fitness. Most important of all, a built-in camera and proprietary AI algorithms track user motions and offer suggestions in real time, ensuring proper posture for the best workout possible. Having a KARA Smart Fitness Mirror at home is like having a team of professional fitness instructors on call 24/7, all year round.

HKBN Co-Owner and CEO - Residential Solutions Elinor Shiu said, "Our collaboration with OliveX to launch the KARA Smart Fitness Mirror with home broadband marks yet another milestone in delivering 'Infinite Play' value options for our residential customers. We have a number of innovative partnerships in the pipeline to bring even more attractive service bundles to our over 1 million residential household customers in Hong Kong."

OliveX CEO Keith Rumjahn said, "We're thrilled to be working with HKBN to bring our KARA Smart Mirror to its customers. Our mirror and content library are fitness industry gamechangers, we've got a huge range of different workout types on our platform, and we have new Cantonese- speaking celebrity-led content on the way. We're really excited to be part of the Hong Kong health and fitness revolution."

In addition, KARA Smart Fitness mirror with 24-mth fitness programmes is now available on brand

new e-shopping platform HOME+(www.home-plus.hk)and myHKBNmall (https://myhkbnmall.hkbn.net/) at HK$12,500 which includes HK$3,000 HOME+ e-cash coupons.

^Terms and conditions apply.